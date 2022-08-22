MURPHY-GOODE WINERY SELECTS LAUREN NEIL AND ROOSEVELT JOHNSON FOR "A REALLY GOODE JOB"

The Sonoma County Winery Hires Two Top Candidates to Pursue Their Wine Industry Dream Jobs

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy-Goode, the Sonoma County winery that launched the "A Really Goode Job" nationwide job search in April 2022, is pleased to announce that Lauren Neil of Reno, Nevada and Roosevelt Johnson of Tucson, Arizona are selected as winners of A Really Goode Job. They will begin their dream job journeys in late September 2022, shadowing winemaker Dave Ready, Jr. before moving into roles that align with their respective interests and expertise. Each will have a $10,000 salary per month, live rent-free in Healdsburg for a year, and will enjoy a year's supply of Murphy-Goode wine.

"I could not be more thrilled to bring Lauren and Roosevelt on board at Murphy-Goode," said winemaker Dave Ready, Jr. "Roosevelt applied last year and while we didn't hire him in 2021, he took some time to continue building his knowledge base in wine and came back as an even stronger candidate. Lauren is incredibly personable, has a thirst for knowledge in wine growing, and brings a great background in sales. What's interesting is that we can see them both in a variety of roles within the industry, which will make their journey over the next year that much more exciting."

Murphy-Goode looks forward to welcoming Lauren and Roosevelt to the team and working closely with them to make their wine industry dream jobs a reality. Throughout the application process, both candidates stood out due to their professionalism and passion for the wine industry, drive and unique skill set they each will bring to the Murphy-Goode team and the industry. Over the course of the year, Lauren and Roosevelt will work in all areas of the wine business, from production, starting with harvest, to hospitality to sales, marketing and more - gaining comprehensive training on what it takes to run a wine business. View footage from this year's Finalists Week in Sonoma County, California here: https://youtu.be/kPC16q1sm4o

Lauren Neil will be joining Murphy-Goode following her role as a sales director for a senior living property in Reno. In addition to leveraging her sales experience, Lauren is ready to get her hands dirty during her first harvest with winemaker Dave Ready Jr., not far from her hobbies of gardening and taking care of horses. "People are my passion and wine are one of the wonderful things in life that can bring people together. I can't wait to get started in September and learn from the Murphy-Goode team."

Roosevelt Johnson looks forward to transitioning from a career in B2B sales to the wine industry. Roosevelt applied for A Really Goode Job in 2021 and was one of 17 finalists but was not selected for one of the final two positions. He threw his hat in the ring again and became the comeback story of the 2022 campaign. "Through adversity is where I find what I'm truly capable of. Murphy-Goode lit a fire in me last year and in between both campaigns I grabbed every resource I could to continue learning and preparing to make my dream a reality." Roosevelt earned his Wine 101 certificate from the Napa Valley Wine Academy in 2021 and completed WSET Level 1 and 2 in July 2022 and is eager to continue building his experience as a wine professional.

Winners of A Really Goode Job in 2021, Lindsay Perry and Veronica Hebbard will also continue employment with Murphy-Goode and Jackson Family Wines as Associate Digital Marketing Manager and Winery Systems Engineering Project Manager, respectively. Continue to follow along the A Really Goode Job candidates on social media platforms using tag @MurphyGoodeWine.

About Murphy-Goode Winery

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com, and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.





About Jackson Family Wines

Jackson Family Wines is a family-owned, vineyard-based company with a penchant for exploration. Founder Jess Jackson placed his faith in farming and a meticulous expression of wine with his first landscape-changing vintage in 1982, an ethos that chairman Barbara Banke, the Jackson family, and our employees continue to uphold to this day. The Jackson family's collection of 40 wineries spans significant winegrowing regions, from California, Oregon, France and Italy in the northern hemisphere, to Australia, Chile and South Africa in the southern half of the globe. Vineyard ownership and sustainable practices remain key to consistent quality and artisan winemaking underscores a steadfast commitment to making wines of character and integrity.

