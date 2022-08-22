Four Friends Bring Beloved Sandwich Shop to College Station, First of Three Locations to Open

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu to Open in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in College Station at 505 University Dr. E on August 22. Capriotti's will bring the College Station community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning. Other favorites include made-from-scratch meatballs, all made with fresh, premium ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including 'The Bobbie®,' made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo; 'The Capastrami,' made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw; and cheesesteak varieties made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible™ plant-based meat with melted cheese and peppers. The College Station Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will also provide over 20 new jobs to the College Station community.

The new location is owned and operated by four friends and entrepreneurs; brothers Josh and Roman Cohea, and cousins Bobby Byford and Lance Denley. The four met while growing up together, and have always talked about owning their own business. While Josh, Roman, and Bobby are currently private contractors for the military, Lance saw the potential in Capriotti's and brought it to his friends. Determined to make their dream of working together come true, the four are excited to begin this new endeavor that will provide a strong future for them and their families.

"Three of us have lived in Las Vegas for a number of years and are familiar with the brand," said Roman. "It was when Lance advanced the idea and said, 'how about Capriotti's?' all three of us immediately responded with 'absolutely.' We were avid customers of Capriotti's, and we figured if we were going to do this, might as well do it with the best. There's a reason that Capriotti's was voted the best sandwich in America, and we hope College Station will fall in love with Capriotti's just like we did."

College Station Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards—the most valuable of course being free, delicious subs and salads. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in College Station offers catering for any event - from corporate functions to birthday parties - with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday – Saturday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 979-800-5150.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

