Barracuda recognized for industry-leading email security and data protection solutions

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda , a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, announced today that it is recognized as an innovator with two prestigious awards for email protection in the 2022 SC Awards and for data protection in the 2022 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards.

2022 SC Awards

Barracuda Email Protection has been recognized as the winner of the Email Protection category in the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program. Winners are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

Barracuda Email Protection is a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution that delivers API-based inbox defense, phishing protection, incident response, gateway defense, data protection, and compliance capabilities.

"We're thrilled that our solutions were named the best in the Email Protection category this year," said Don MacLennan, SVP of Engineering and Product Management, Email Protection, at Barracuda. "This win recognizes the value of our solutions, including our advanced ML capabilities, which enable our customers to fully automate detection and remediation. At Barracuda, it's our mission to deliver innovative security products that are easy to by, deploy, and use, and we see this award as a sign we are delivering on that."

The 2022 SC Awards received a record 800 entries across 38 categories — a 21% increase over 2021. Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

2022 CRN Annual Report Card

Barracuda was named the overall winner in the Data Protection Software category of CRN's 2022 Annual Report Card award. This award honors the industry's top technology vendors for success in providing high levels of satisfaction for channel partners through innovative products, services, and partner programs. Barracuda not only earned the highest score overall in the category, but also swept the four subcategories: Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, Managed & Cloud Services.

With 37 years of history, CRN's ARC Awards recognize best-in-class vendors that are devoted to boosting IT channel growth through innovation in technology and partner strategy. Through the ARC Awards — known as one of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry — solution providers offer key feedback that commends technology manufacturers for designing channel-friendly product offerings, developing strong partner programs, and building long-term successful relationships with solution providers.

This win recognizes both Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup and Barracuda Backup. Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup provides easy-to-use, cloud-native backup for Microsoft 365 data. Barracuda Backup combines storage, software, and inline deduplication, to ensure data is protected against loss no matter what happens.

"We're honored by this recognition, and it is especially meaningful because it is based on input from channel partners," said Bill Fitzgerald, VP, Channel Sales, Americas. "I'd like to express my sincere thanks to all channel partners that participated in the CRN survey."

The ARC Awards are based on an invitation-only research survey conducted by The Channel Company. Responses from 3,000 solution providers across North America were evaluated in this year's survey, rating 82 vendor partners across four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed cloud services. Scores were awarded in 25 major product categories in technology areas that are critical to channel partner success.

