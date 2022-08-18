Veteran Trial Lawyer Majed Nachawati Honored Among Nation's Best

Best Lawyers in America recognizes Nachawati Law Group founder for national leadership in personal injury litigation

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer lawyers in Texas and the research staff at Best Lawyers in America have selected veteran trial lawyer Majed Nachawati among the nation's best for high-stakes personal injury litigation.

One of oldest peer-review guides in the nation, Best Lawyers compiles its list from surveys of tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide followed by a rigorous vetting by the magazine's research staff.

Under Mr. Nachawati's leadership, Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group has developed a national reputation for representing individuals injured by dangerous and defective products, including cancer-causing chemicals like Monsanto's glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller, talc-based products including Johnson's Baby Powder, and paraquat-based herbicides.

Mr. Nachawati has been an outspoken voice in these mass torts and multidistrict litigation and many more. He has helped coordinate opposition to a controversial ploy by Johnson & Johnson to shed its liabilities to thousands of women who developed ovarian cancer after using talcum-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder. He currently sits on a committee monitoring the J&J bankruptcy.

Mr. Nachawati also took a stand on behalf of a group of cities and counties in lawsuits against makers, distributors and retailers of highly addictive prescription opioid painkillers. Those efforts resulted in a key appellate ruling earlier this year that allowed plaintiffs to move their lawsuits from federal court back to the state trial courts where they were originally filed. He also led opposition to controversial attempts by Monsanto to settle thousands of Roundup cancer lawsuits.

Earlier this year, Mr. Nachawati was honored by the National Law Journal as a Plaintiffs Trailblazer based on his work in mass torts and multidistrict litigation.

The Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. One of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation, the Nachawati Law Group ranks No. 1 nationally in federal court products liability filings over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

