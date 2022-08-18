Medscape Education Invites Clinicians to Connect to the Conversation With New Mental Health and Wellness Learning Center

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education, the leading destination for continuous professional development for healthcare professionals, has launched Building Bridges Between Mental Health and Wellness, a learning center focusing on mental health and wellness for both patients and clinicians.

Guided by an expert steering committee, Building Bridges Between Mental Health and Wellness provides resources that explore the interconnectivity of mental and physical health.

"Mental health matters," said Hansa Bhargava, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Medscape Education. "Mental health and wellness are intertwined. When a patient has exacerbated mental health issues, there is also an impact on their physical health and risk of disease. Medscape Education is elevating this important topic through education. Through accessible and engaging activities, we are encouraging physicians to connect to the conversation about mental health and wellness to help eradicate stigma and address a growing and concerning issue."

Building Bridges Between Mental Health and Wellness takes an interprofessional approach, providing continuing education and resources across therapeutic areas and conditions, including:

Insights and interviews from healthcare experts

Education for multiple specialties and healthcare team members

Patient education resources

Clinical tools, resources, and references

An additional patient-focused resource center provides education and materials for patients and caregivers to manage their mental health and facilitate shared decision-making with their clinicians.

Medscape Education collaborates with partners such as The Anxiety & Depression Association of America, The JED Foundation and The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer important resources from these organizations to Medscape members. Patients and caregivers gain similar access through WebMD Education. Through these collaborations and others, education and tools will broadly reach healthcare professionals and patients to improve overall care and well-being.

The Building Bridges Between Mental Health and Wellness for healthcare providers is available at https://www.medscape.org/sites/advances/mentalhealthandwellness .

The Mental Health and Well-Being Resource Center for patients and caregivers is available at: https://education.webmd.com/viewcollection/36690

