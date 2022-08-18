IMAX LIVE AND STAGE ACCESS ANNOUNCE RENÉE FLEMING'S CITIES THAT SING FILM EXPERIENCE SHOWCASING THE VOCAL SUPERSTAR IN PARIS AND VENICE

Pair of Engagements to Premiere September 18th (Paris) and October 30th (Venice) in Select IMAX Theaters Globally

Fleming to Participate in an Exclusive One-Night-Only Live Conversation Hosted by Kelsey Grammer Across IMAX LIVE Connected Network

Tickets for RENÉE FLEMING'S CITIES THAT SING - PARIS Available for Purchase August 30th

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Stage Access today announced a pair of film experiences featuring Grammy®-award winning soprano Renée Fleming, as she performs iconic favorites and tours some of the greatest musical cities of the world. Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Paris and Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Venice will premiere in select IMAX® theaters globally on September 18th and October 30th, respectively.

French baritone Alexandre Duhamel, Grammy®-award winning soprano Renée Fleming, world-renowned tenor Piotr Beczala and featured performer Axelle Fanyo perform well-known opera selections in Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Paris, exclusively in IMAX theatres September 18, 2022. Courtesy of IMAX® and Stage Access. (PRNewswire)

Both films are Stage Access productions, Filmed for IMAX using IMAX-certified cameras and feature exclusive performances showcasing these great cities as never before seen through the eyes of one of the world's greatest opera stars. Stroll along with Fleming and her contemporaries as they explore unique art, history, cuisine, and music.

On September 18th, one time only, Renée Fleming will participate in a live conversation, which will be simultaneously broadcast across the IMAX LIVE connected network to participating theaters globally. Audiences from around the world will have the opportunity to ask questions of Fleming live. Actor and producer Kelsey Grammer will moderate the discussion with Fleming at 3PM ET from New York's AMC Lincoln Square IMAX® theater. Additional showtimes for Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Paris will occur on September 21.

Tickets for all Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Paris showtimes will be available for purchase beginning August 30th at tickets.imax.com . Tickets for the Venice engagement will go on sale at a later date. The trailer can be found here.

Additional details for Venice along with additional Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing destinations to be announced in the coming months.

"My life has taken me to some of the most magical cities around the globe, with legendary opera houses and centuries of musical history," said Renée Fleming. "It's thrilling to bring these places — and their glorious music — to audiences with the immersive power and scale of IMAX."

Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Paris will feature a performance from Fleming at the historic Théâtre du Châtelet. Fleming is joined on stage by special guest star, the world-renowned tenor Piotr Beczala and featured performers Axelle Fanyo and Alexandre Duhamel as they perform well-known opera selections with connections to Paris. As they tour famous locations in Paris, Fleming takes audiences through the beloved city to locations that influence arts and culture and most importantly those with a personal connection to her. She is joined by leading Couturier Alexis Mabille and acclaimed Director Robert Carsen in this love-letter to the culture of Paris and the music born from it. Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Paris is directed by François-René Martin and produced by Tripp Hornick and Elmar Kruse. Executive Producers are Jason Richmond, John Turner and Bruce H. Lipnick.

In Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Venice, Fleming welcomes star Italian tenor Francesco Meli, with baritone Mattia Olivieri and mezzo Paola Gardina on the world-famous stage of Venice's Teatro La Fenice. Home to many well-known opera premieres, La Fenice - or The Phoenix - is the backdrop for some of opera's most famous and enduring works. Set amongst the romantic canals, Fleming explores the city's incomparable landscape and visits some of her favorite Venetian destinations, both by land and by sea. Along her journey she is joined by La Fenice's Artistic Director, Fortunato Ortombina, and the orchestra's Conductor, Riccardo Frizza. François-René Martin returns as Director as well as Producers Tripp Hornick and Elmar Kruse. Executive Producers are Jason Richmond, John Turner and Bruce H. Lipnick.

"We are honored to have been able to create this remarkable series reinventing how classical music can be enjoyed and connected to culture in the most immersive of experiences with the incomparable Renée Fleming," said Bruce H. Lipnick, Founder and CEO of Stage Access, which produced both unique film experiences. "Fleming's ability to connect with audiences as both a performer and host is unmatched along with the intimacy and scale of IMAX."

"It is an honor to collaborate with Renée Fleming on this groundbreaking series that will bring the grandeur of her music and these unforgettable cities to life in IMAX for the first time," said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. "We can't wait to take Ms. Fleming's fans on an immersive musical journey across some of the world's most richly historied cities through the unrivaled sight and sound of IMAX."

American soprano Renée Fleming is one of the most beloved and celebrated singers of our time. Winner of four Grammy® awards and the US National Medal of Arts, Renée has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. She is the only classical artist ever to have performed the US National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

IMAX LIVE is bringing a differentiated offering to the market by connecting IMAX® theatres via a high-speed network capable of simultaneously broadcasting events and experiences of all kinds worldwide. Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Paris and Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing - Venice are the latest in IMAX LIVE's music series, following a presentation of Halsey's musical film If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power; and two sold-out concert experiences in support of Kanye West's latest studio albums Donda and Donda 2. IMAX LIVE has also hosted a number of exclusive film screenings featuring conversations with participating filmmakers and talent, including Peter Jackson (The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert); Jordan Peele (Nope); Frances McDormand and Joel Coen (The Tragedy of Macbeth); and Colin Trevorrow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, and DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World Dominion). This year, IMAX LIVE expanded into the gaming landscape, with Summer Game Fest Live! and the upcoming The Game Awards airing live in IMAX® theatres for the first time in December.

For further information please visit tickets.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX is a premier global technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, theater architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers a unique end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX® brand is globally renown. Top filmmakers, movie studios, artists, and creators utilize the cutting-edge visual and sound technology of IMAX to connect with audiences in innovative ways. As a result, IMAX is among the most important and successful global distribution platforms for domestic and international tentpole films and, increasingly, exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2022, there were 1,694 IMAX theater systems (1,610 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

About Renée Fleming

Renée Fleming is one of the most acclaimed singers of our time, performing on the stages of the world's greatest opera houses and concert halls. Honored with four Grammy® awards and the US National Medal of Arts, Renée has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. A ground-breaking distinction came in 2008 when Renée became the first woman in the 125-year history of the Metropolitan Opera to solo headline an opening night gala. In 2014, she brought her voice to a vast new audience as the only classical artist ever to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl. Known for bringing new audiences to classical music and opera, Renée has starred in and hosted an array of television and radio broadcasts. She has sung with great artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti to Elton John, Sting, Paul Simon, Josh Groban, and Joan Baez. Renée's voice is featured on the soundtracks of Best Picture Oscar winners The Shape of Water and The Lord of the Rings. In November, she will star in the world premiere staging of The Hours, a new opera based on the award-winning novel and film, at the Metropolitan Opera.

About Stage Access

Stage Access is defining the performing arts in the digital era as the only company in North America that produces, distributes, and licenses classical arts programming across multiple platforms, including a theatrical relationship with IMAX. With a mission of Bringing the Stage to You®, the company's own fast-growing STAGE ACCESS on-demand streaming service is available online and for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Amazon Fire and Roku, and is a leading producer of acclaimed original programs, including Yo-Yo Ma, Six Solo Bach Cello Suites from the Odeon, Athens; and The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World, The 30th Anniversary Documentary. Across all Stage Access platforms, Emmy® Award-winning performer Kelsey Grammer serves as host for new major programming, including such exclusive collections as the Rossini Opera Festival. Stage Access was founded by CEO Bruce H. Lipnick, and Tripp Hornick serves as the company's COO. For more details, visit www.StageAccess.com.

