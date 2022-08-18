Coldwell Banker Real Estate Reveals Growth Milestones for Q2 2022

The Coldwell Banker brand retained more than $869 million in sales volume and welcomed four new companies in Q2 2022

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The real estate brand that has been guiding people home since 1906, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, reported growth milestones in the second quarter of 2022 by extending company agreements that account for more than $869 million in sales volume. In the first half of the year the Coldwell Banker brand assisted several existing Coldwell Banker franchisees in finding successors to transition their business, thus retaining approximately $965 million in brand sales volume.

Coldwell Banker welcomed the following four new affiliated companies to the Gen Blue network in Q2 2022; three of the four companies grew their business by diversifying their Coldwell Banker affiliation and opened a commercial franchise:

Coldwell Banker Platinum One, Latham , Md.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Seaboard McMillan, Florence, S.C.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Grass Roots Realty, Grass Valley, Calif.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Griffith & Blair, Topeka, Kan.

Additionally, since its launch in 2020, Coldwell Banker has welcomed 27 companies to the brand through its Inclusive Ownership (IO) program, a program created to help increase representation of People of Color, women, LGBTQ+ and veteran entrepreneurs in the real estate industry. Coldwell Banker affiliated companies that have joined through the IO program and have been affiliated for at least one year have seen a 244% increase in agent growth and an exponential increase in sales volume growth.

QUOTES:

"I am so proud of the immense effort and drive our Coldwell Banker network continues to demonstrate each quarter. It is because of the countless leaders within our network that Coldwell Banker remains a top globally recognized brand within the industry. We pride ourselves in the extensive offerings we provide to our affiliated companies through innovated products and technology, networking events, training and education and the most recognized advertising in the industry. For this, we're happy to see that our affiliates continue to see us as a valuable partner in their business."

Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

If you are interested in adding the Coldwell Banker brand to power your business visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/franchising

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2022 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

About AnywhereSM

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is on a mission to empower everyone's next move. Home to some of the most recognized brands in real estate – Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® – the AnywhereSM portfolio includes franchise and brokerage operations as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and nationally scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures. Supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021, Anywhere is focused on simplifying, digitizing, and integrating the real estate transaction for all consumers, no matter where they may be in their home buying and selling journey. With innovative products and technology, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2021.

Media Inquiries:

