Historic bill positions America as leader in Clean Energy; SinglePoint applauds Biden Administration signing into law H.R. 5376: Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint'' or "the Company''), a renewable energy and sustainable solutions provider, today proudly applauds President Joe Biden for signing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law. This historic act will result in major investments in clean energy, climate change initiatives, and solar incentives, benefiting Solar, Energy Storage, Electric Vehicles (EV), and other clean energy initiatives.

The Bill's allocation of $369 billion provides:

Incentives for residential and commercial consumers to pursue energy efficient options;

Tax credits for solar panels;

EV charging stations; and

Green energy storage.

Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint, commented, "The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in clean energy in federal history. It is a massive step toward developing clean energy throughout the country. It will help decarbonize our energy production and improve our energy infrastructure. With tax incentives and direct pay opportunities our newly acquired subsidiary, Boston Solar, is well positioned to benefit from consumers looking for solar energy, energy storage and EV options. H.R. 5376 also allocates funding for schools. SinglePoint subsidiary Box Pure Air has a pipeline of opportunities as well as existing clients purchasing other products. We will optimize cross selling opportunities when available. SinglePoint is firmly positioned in Solar Energy and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)--two verticals that have significant government tailwinds in markets that create higher quality living standards for people throughout the nation."

The bill further extends financial resources for continuing development of renewable energy production capabilities by supporting the development of new manufacturing operations within the United States. The bill also provides funding for schools to pursue environmental action plans around air pollution and air quality. By signing this bill, President Biden has ensured that the production and growth of clean energy and sustainability-focused solutions will benefit Americans on an unprecedented economic scale. Homeowners, businesses, and schools will have financial incentives to pursue efficient structural improvements to their properties and municipalities, with the potential to produce cleaner air, cleaner energy, and a better climate. For all these reasons, SinglePoint, Inc. celebrates this historic achievement for the Administration and the American people.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 underlines the work of SinglePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries. We continue executing our business plans, which include becoming one of the top solar providers in the United States. With the Company's subsidiaries, SinglePoint continues offering services that enhance and provide consumers and commercial-interests resources to become increasingly energy efficient. The bolstered tax credits and incentives outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act align with the Company's goals, and the legislation may bolster SinglePoint's acquisition-and-partnership strategy. Following a year of record revenue growth and continued opportunities, the Company is ready to meet consumer demand boosted by Biden's climate policies. Encouraged by the actions of the Biden Administration, SinglePoint will be able to seek out additional acquisition-and-partnership opportunities, develop and offer prospects that provide solar power, energy storage, and air purification to residents and communities across the United States.

About SinglePoint Inc (OTCQB: SING )

SinglePoint is a solar energy and sustainable lifestyle Company currently in the solar energy and air purification markets. The Company's goal is to build the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. The Company continues executing its acquisition strategy and is exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life.

