Fifth Eye Appoints Eric Pergler as Vice President of Sales

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Eye TM, a provider of intuitive real-time clinical analytics, is excited to announce the appointment of Eric Pergler as Vice President Sales. Eric has over 20 years of experience in commercial roles including executive sales leadership in medical devices. Eric will be responsible for driving sales of Fifth Eye's flagship product, the AHI System™.

The AHI System is FDA-cleared medical device software designed to reduce preventable adverse events by facilitating early awareness of potentially serious emerging problems – ahead of vital signs – in adult patients throughout the hospital. Additionally, the AHI System facilitates reduced lengths of stay by augmenting clinicians' judgment with objective, validated information to support timely step-down or discharge decisions.

"We are delighted to welcome Eric to our executive team," said Jen Baird, CEO, Fifth Eye. "Eric brings a track record of demonstrated success in driving adoption of disruptive medical technologies. We are looking forward to his leadership to help us bring the benefits of the AHI System to new hospitals, clinicians, and patients."

Prior to joining Fifth Eye, Eric held sales leadership roles at Centerline Biomedical and Veran Medical Technologies. Eric has played a key role in shaping and executing successful commercial strategies in companies from initial commercialization through emerging growth phases. He has a passion for bringing disruptive technology to the marketplace, building winning teams, and ultimately making an impact to improve patient care. Eric has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Western Michigan University.

Clinicians overburdened by low staffing and increased administrative demands need help to prioritize their time where it is most needed. The AHI System continuously detects, trends and predicts the risk of hemodynamic instability of adult patients throughout the hospital. The AHI System has been shown to predict future episodes of instability 48 minutes ahead of vital signs in an ICU and hours earlier in lower acuity settings. Clinicians enjoy "at-a-glance" awareness of the evolving hemodynamic trajectory of monitored patients on a multi-patient screen. And that screen can be accessed by any member of the care team on any device with a web-enabled browser (e.g., phone, computer, wall monitor, etc.).

About Fifth Eye Inc.

Fifth Eye, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company that develops intuitive, real-time clinical analytics based on physiologic waveforms to improve outcomes and reduce costs. The AHI System™ is the first and only FDA-cleared clinical decision support software that continuously predicts the risk of hemodynamic instability earlier than vital signs. AI-powered AHI extracts information embedded in a Lead II ECG signal alone – no manual or other inputs required. Fifth Eye's machine-learning technology is licensed from the University of Michigan. For more information, please visit www.fiftheye.com .

Media Contact:

Tom Patzelt

tpatzelt@fiftheye.com, (612)802-7299

View original content:

SOURCE Fifth Eye Inc