The Lang School Welcomes Interim Head of School, Dr. Sue Groesbeck

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of The Lang School – a private, nonprofit K-12 school serving twice-exceptional (2e) children – recently appointed Dr. Sue Groesbeck as the school's Interim Head of School for the 2022-2023 school year. The Board selected Dr. Groesbeck, an experienced and talented educator, after a deliberate and intensive interview process.

Dr. Groesbeck brings to the position more than 40 years of experience working with independent schools, including a number of Head of School appointments across the United States and Canada.

"Dr. Groesbeck is a deeply passionate, enthusiastic, family-centered educator," said Gavin Simms, Chair of Lang's Board of Trustees. "She is an ideal leader for a moment of transformation and renewal at our school. She shares our vision for a lively, energetic and compassionate learning community in which our twice-exceptional students can thrive, and she prides herself on partnership with families in achieving their goals."

"I am very excited to be at Lang," said Dr. Groesbeck. "The school's halls exude a positive energy that reflects the careful and deliberate preparation of the setting, the strong, flexible curriculum, and the dedicated team of professionals who embody the school's mission. It is an excellent place for 2e students, and I am very enthusiastic about the year ahead."

The Lang School's Board of Trustees has engaged Butler/White Strategies to support its Search Committee in selecting its next Head of School.

The Lang School offers high potential, gifted, and twice exceptional (2E) students in grades K through 12 a child-centered, classroom-based, STEM- and STEAM-driven education informed by the ethics and poetics of the humanities. Our specially trained gifted and special education teachers differentiate both the content and delivery of a rigorous, child-centered, empirically validated education with integrated supports. Visit The Lang School website at www.thelangschool.org.

