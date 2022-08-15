The Ken Blanchard Companies® Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2022 International Business Awards®

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Best New Product of the Year in the 19th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The Conversational Capacity® course won Best New Product of the Year in the Business-to-Business category. The course teaches people how to engage in constructive, learning-focused dialogue when challenging topics or conflicts arise so they can make informed decisions and find the best solutions, even under high pressure. That's where difficult exchanges turn into learning opportunities and unfocused meetings become innovation incubators.

"We spent almost two years working with Craig Weber designing engaging learning experiences to bring his Conversational Capacity model to our clients," said Jay Campbell, Chief Product Officer with The Ken Blanchard Companies. "While there are other conversation skills programs out there, nothing is as simple and powerful as Conversational Capacity. The twin forces of candor and curiosity are helping Blanchard clients across seniority levels and industries. We're so proud to win this Silver Stevie® Award for Best New Product of the Year."

Craig Weber, author of the book Conversational Capacity and course design team member, adds, "I am thrilled to see The Ken Blanchard Companies' Conversational Capacity course win this award. The course is designed to help people perform more effectively under pressure and build healthier organizations, teams, and work relationships. It's wonderful to see it recognized in this way."

As one judge stated, the course "…addresses a #1 ongoing business challenge. The world needs more of what this offers."

About The Ken Blanchard Companies®

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

