B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions and Advisors Announces New Location in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions and Advisors, announces a new location that will open in Meridian on August 15th, 2022. The new location will allow easier access to clients for parking and meeting space.

Founder, Tyson Thacker said, "We are proud to announce that due to our remarkable growth in the Boise area, we are moving to a new location on August 15th, 2022.

"This new location will allow us to serve our clients at a higher level by providing an elevated client experience," said Founder, Ryan Thacker.

The doors open at 8:30 am on August 15th, at 2501 E. State Ave., Suite 105, Meridian, ID 83642. You can still reach us at 800-637-1031 or via email at: info@bossretirement.com.

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions prides itself on providing a superior client experience for its customers. They are committed to the well-being of every client they serve as they strive to provide each with a secure and independent retirement.

Come celebrate this new location's grand opening on Tuesday, September 13th at 1 pm where the Boise Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony. Refreshments will be served.

About B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions

Tyson Thacker and Ryan Thacker are the hosts of the TV Show, Retirement Solutions Television as well as hosts of the weekly Retirement Solutions Radio Show. They have authored four books, and have appeared on Fox Business News, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and ABC. B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions has received the Inc. 5000 award for five consecutive rolls earning a place on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll.

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions creates individualized retirement plans designed to help clients determine a strategy that's appropriate for their unique financial situation. All advisors are fiduciaries.

For more information about B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions and the services they provide, please visit www.bossretirement.com .

