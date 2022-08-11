Dominion Energy Urges Public to Contact 811 Before Beginning Home Improvement Work to Ensure Utility Reliability and Safety

If a project involves digging, then contacting 811 is needed

Aug. 11 is a day to remember to contact 811

The 811 service is free, required by law and protects public safety

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday is National 811 Day (8/11), and Dominion Energy is joining utilities across the country to remind the public to contact 811 and have underground utility lines marked before completing summer home improvement projects that involve digging. The 811 service is free, required by law and protects public safety.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy) (PRNewswire)

According to a recent national study , nearly half of all U.S. homeowners who plan to dig this year will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging without contacting 811. Accidentally striking an underground utility line could cause inconvenient outages, traffic disruptions or public safety issues.

Common home improvement projects such as installing a mailbox or building a deck are examples of projects that could damage underground utility lines. State Law requires the public to contact 811 three business days before starting a project to request underground utilities be marked. Property owners and contractors can dial 811 or submit a request online.

"On 811 Day and throughout the year, we educate homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of damaging an underground utility line," said Jason Holland, Dominion Energy Virginia's Director of Distribution Operations Centers and Emergency Preparedness. "Having lines marked is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you can avoid them and dig safely."

Following the request, 811 will notify the appropriate utility companies of the project and professional locators will mark the approximate location of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both, to help excavators and property owners dig safely. The utility marking service is funded by utilities, like Dominion Energy.

To learn more about safe digging, visit DominionEnergy.com/safety/call-before-you-dig.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dominion Energy