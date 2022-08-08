Tata Communications enhances InstaCC™ Platform with digital features

Partners with Genesys® to further transform customer engagement

MUMBAI, India and SANTA JOSE, Calif.,, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today enhances its InstaCC™ platform with digital features to transform customer engagement of enterprises. It stitches a secure, connected digital fabric that allows global enterprises and end users to connect across varied channels ranging from social media to web browsers to mobile applications and company websites. This allows global enterprises to engage with customers in an intelligent, seamless and user-friendly way, across their preferred channel. The InstaCC™ platform, an omnichannel Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), strengthens Tata Communications position as a global end-to-end digital customer experience (CX) orchestrator.

As part of its global CCaaS strategy, Tata Communications InstaCC™ platform enables businesses to seamlessly grow beyond geographies adhering to international regulatory compliance. Furthermore, Tata Communications and Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, are joining hands to widen the InstaCC™ portfolio by providing an enhanced CX offering. This partnership enables enterprises to harness the power of cloud, digital and AI technologies for proactive, predictive and personalized customer engagement through Genesys Cloud CX™️, an all-in-one, composable CCaaS and employee experience solution.

The enhanced Tata Communications InstaCC™ platform in partnership with Genesys is equipped with tools that boost productivity of contact centre agents such as workforce management solutions, call recording and knowledge-based integration of interactions.

"Customer excellence and customer delight are critical growth factors for global enterprises in today's ultracompetitive and hyperconnected business environment," said Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President of Collaboration and Connected Solutions at Tata Communications. "Together with Genesys and our combined expertise over decades in the contact centre market, we are now redefining global customer engagement, bringing personalised and intelligent ways for enterprises to interact and engage with their users."

"In the experience economy, building trust and loyalty requires organizations to transform into digital engagement powerhouses so they deliver effortless, connected experiences across all the channels consumers use today," said ML Maco, EVP, Global Sales and Field Operations, Genesys. "Our partnership with Tata Communications is grounded in our shared vision to enable global enterprises with cloud-first and AI-enabled solutions that allow them to orchestrate people-centred customer and employee experiences at scale."

The increased adoption of cloud, automation and AI is bringing intelligent and efficient customer-enterprise interactions. Gartner® projects that by 2031, conversational AI chatbots and virtual assistants will handle 30% of interactions that would have otherwise been handled by a human agent, up from 2% in 2022.

