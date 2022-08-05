NextMart, Inc. - 43% Common Stock Cancellation

CARLSBAD, N.M., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce that it has cancelled a significant number of shares of Common Stock to treasury thus lowering its current issued and outstanding Common Stock.

Before the above-mentioned Common Stock cancellation, the Company had 415,025,304 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding. After the cancellation, the Company will have 233,933,024 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding.

Mr. Maldonado (CEO of the Company), states, "This cancellation of 177,025,304 shares of the Common Stock of the Company will lower our issued and outstanding Common Stock to 237,933,024. This cancellation will effectively reduce the issued and outstanding Common Stock of the Company by more than 43%. This is a huge event for the Company and shows the public market our commitment to our shareholders."

Working on an additional 68 million plus shares of Common Stock to cancel.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

CONTACT:

4602 West Pierce Street

Carlsbad, New Mexico 88220

(602) 359-2231

Company Web Site: https://nextmartcorporation.com/

Emco Oilfield Services, LLC Web Site: https://emcooilfield.com/

Twitter: @CorporationNxmr

Company Email: info@nextmarkcorporation.com

