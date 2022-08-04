Moberg Pharma and Padagis sign agreement for MOB-015 in Israel

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) has signed a distribution agreement with Padagis Israel Agencies Ltd. for MOB-015 in Israel and the Palestinian territories. Under the agreement Padagis is granted exclusive rights to market and sell MOB-015 in Israel and the Palestinian territories. Moberg Pharma assumes production and supply responsibility.

Padagis will conduct registration activities in Israel, and will be marketing, distributing and selling MOB-015 in Israel and the Palestinian territories upon completion of registration.

"This is the sixth commercial agreement for MOB-015, this time with a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals in Israel. We look forward to work with Padagis and making MOB-015 available in Israel, contributing to our vision of making MOB-015 the leading nail fungus treatment worldwide", says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma.

"As a leading pharmaceutical company in Israel, Padagis Israel welcomes the signing of this agreement with Moberg Pharma and look forward to a fruitful cooperation and collaboration between the two companies", says Shlomi Leibovich, SVP & CEO of Padagis Israel.

According to Moberg Pharma's market intelligence, the Israelian market for topical drugs for onychomycosis amounts to approximately €6.5 million.

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The Company's main asset, MOB-015, is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis. Data from phase 3 clinical trials in more than 800 patients for MOB-015 indicate that the product has the potential to become the future market leader in onychomycosis. Moberg Pharma has agreements with commercial partners in place in Europe and Japan, among others, and the Company's goal is to receive its first market approval and launch MOB-015 in 2023. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the Company's shares are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).

About Padagis, www.padagis.com

Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of as many patients and consumers as possible by developing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, affordable specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide.

