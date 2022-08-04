Masters of Meat Smokey Bones Celebrates Grand Opening in Utica

The restaurant is to open to the public on August 8 at 6 p.m.

UTICA, Mich., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones, the Masters of Meat, is expanding its footprint in Michigan with a brand new location in Utica, MI at 45001 Schoenherr Road. The new location features Smokey Bones' famous sweeping central bar and reflects Smokey Bones' commitment as the "Masters of Meat" in the interior artwork. Guests are invited to come in and dine at the new location beginning Monday, August 8 at 6 pm.

"We are thrilled to open our newest location in Utica, as we continue to expand our footprint and bring our meat mastery to more communities," said James O'Reilly , CEO of Smokey Bones. "We look forward to welcoming our new neighbors to our 'protein candy store' and sharing some of our hand-crafted cocktails together."

The Utica location boasts the brand's sleek new design and is a new build. The restaurant is designed to create a more intimate dining experience, while the to-go vestibule will include a dedicated entrance, separate menu board, POS, a dedicated waiting area with seating, as well as to-go parking directly outside the door.

"Smokey Bones is committed to offering our guests a broad selection of quality proteins and craveable sides at a great value," added O'Reilly. "We are constantly innovating on new items while maintaining the key favorites our guests know and love."

The back-of-the-house is also being redesigned to accommodate Smokey Bones' two virtual brands, The Wing Experience and Burger Experience , as well as have space for future virtual restaurant concepts being developed as part of Smokey Bones' portfolio. The virtual brands will be available for delivery or pick-up early this fall.

About Smokey Bones

The Masters of Meat Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, perfectly seared steaks, and memorable moments in 63 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night, and has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys, a selection of domestic, import, and local craft beers, and several signatures, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 10% discount to active duty and veterans with ID. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL-based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com . Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!

