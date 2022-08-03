Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Participate Virtually in Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) (Theseus or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced that it will participate virtually in the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, taking place August 9-10, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Event: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Date / Time: Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10:20am ET

Format: Panel Discussion

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of the company's investor relations website at ir.theseusrx.com and archived for 30 days following the presentation.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Theseus management team should contact their Wedbush representative.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Theseus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. Theseus is working to outsmart cancer resistance by developing pan-variant tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) to target all known classes of cancer-causing and resistance mutations that lead to variants in a particular protein in a given type of cancer. Theseus' lead product candidate, THE-630, is a pan-variant KIT inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), whose cancer has developed resistance to earlier lines of kinase inhibitor therapy. Theseus is also developing a fourth-generation, selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for C797S-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). For more information, visit www.theseusrx.com.

