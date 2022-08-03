Republic Capital Group Represents Smart Investor in Edelman Financial Engines Acquisition

NEW YORK and HOUSTON and DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group congratulates its client, Smart Investor on its transaction with Edelman Financial Engines (EFE).

Headquartered in Roseville, CA, with a second office in Woodville, CA, Smart Investor manages over $680 million for more than 500 individual clients and offers retirement plan management to small businesses. The transaction expands EFE's strong presence in an attractive Northern California market and adds to its capabilities to better serve the retirement plan needs of small businesses. Edelman Financial Engines, founded in 1986, has more than 145 offices across the country serving more than 1.3 million clients and managing $275 billion in assets.

"John Langston and his team at Republic Capital Group did a phenomenal job for us throughout this transaction. If I had to do it over again, we'd absolutely engage them for their guidance and leadership. They were instrumental in the broad strokes of our deal, but maybe even more importantly the fine details and interpersonal connections," commented Chief Operating Officer, Michael Tudor of Smart Investor.

"Smart Investor and Michael Tudor have done a great job building a unique business that is a great fit for Edelman Financial Engines, a leader in our industry. Smart Investor will be a great asset to them." said John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group.

"Smart Investor has built a tremendously successful RIA because of its unwavering commitment to clients, and we are thrilled to welcome its advisors and team to Edelman Financial Engines," commented Jason Van de Loo, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Planning and Marketing, Edelman Financial Engines. "Philosophical alignment is so important to us when considering acquisitions, and it was clear early on that our firms were founded on the same principles – to provide the highest duty of loyalty to clients and to help them achieve their important wealth planning goals. The addition of Smart Investor's talented financial advisors and capabilities strengthens our team and allows us to help more people move their financial lives forward."

Republic Capital Group acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Smart Investor on the transaction.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include several industry leaders.

