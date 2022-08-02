Mira Tzur is excited to announce her recent involvement with her company One Circle Productions, as Actress/Exec Producer in the feature film "Arugam Bay" Directed by Marco Carmel, that just wrapped in Sri Lanka, a country under bankruptcy. The experience she had is worth telling

Mira Tzur is excited to announce her recent involvement with her company One Circle Productions, as Actress/Exec Producer in the feature film "Arugam Bay" Directed by Marco Carmel, that just wrapped in Sri Lanka, a country under bankruptcy. The experience she had is worth telling

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being an Israeli/American actress, producer, author, former counterintelligence officer & a french countess from the Theraube lineage among other titles she collects as a renaissance woman, plays the role of Brooke, an American actress who escaped her comfortable vain lifestyle in Hollywood to explore a spiritual lifestyle in the surfing exotic oasis "Arugam Bay".

Mira Tzur www.miratzur.com (PRNewswire)

The film tells the story of three Israeli soldiers serving the military during the Lebanon War. One of the boys gets killed, having made a pact to surf together after their service, they convince the girlfriend of the deceased friend to join their journey. The three travel from Israel to the magical southeast coast of Sri lanka - Arugam Bay. A well-known destination for professional surfers. The bay is located a 10-hour car drive from the main airport of the largest city, Colombo.

One of the soldiers, played by Maor Schwitzer an Israeli well known film star, started a romance with latest friend's girlfriend, played by another Israeli moviestar - Joy Rieger. They meet Brooke, played by Mira Tzur who portrays the social chief of the Island ,who with her spiritual lifestyle, now secretly sells psychedelic drugs to cure PTSD among other mindfulness hardships she believes she can cure.The Dynamics between the Israelis and Brooke are insightful on many levels. It is a winning combination flaunted by; extreme surfing abilities,meaningful friendship,healing, trust & travel to exotic locations that makes the plot relatable on many levels to all international audiences.

Given the growing economic struggles of Sri Lanka, that have recently led the country to a bankruptcy and political upheaval filming conditions were extremely difficult during the shoot.

Not having electricity, fuel and experiencing food shortage was just some of the obstacles the cast and crew needed to overcome. They established a strong bond with some of the local people and businesses as filming on location obviously helped bring economic prosperity to many of them.

The Italian Footwear company P448 is one of the film sponsors - a sneaker brand that focuses on Sustainability to keep our environment pure. They recycle their soles and use vegan products. They use mix leathers from lion fish and surfers especially wear their brand to keep our Oceans purified.

For more information on Mira Tzur current projects;

check out her Instagram @mira.tzur

And award winning guide book "Anonymously Famous" (Amazon, Barnes & Noble…)

www.anonymouslyfamous.com

www.miratzur.com. www.onecircleproductions.com

For More Information Contact Vicky Press Media vickypresspr@gmail.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mira Tzur