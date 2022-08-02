Microdesk Promotes Dr. Xifan "Jeff" Chen to Director of Digital Transformation

Global Digital Technology & Management Consulting Leader Propels Technological Advancement to Enhance Efficiency and Sustainability

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microdesk, a leading global digital delivery and management consulting firm and part of Symetri, Addnode Group, announced today the promotion of Dr. Xifan "Jeff" Chen, Ph.D., LEED AP to the newly-created position, Director of Digital Transformation. Dr. Chen will lead the company's push to bring digital technology integration to all parts of clients' businesses to ultimately drive efficiency, reduce environmental impacts, and increase sustainability. The new focus will support and enhance its client partnerships and processes across the AEC industry as well as serve the institutional owners in the infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, and education sectors.

"Digital transformation is a fundamental, company-wide initiative to propel our organization's expertise into the forefront of the digital-first landscape that is quickly emerging," said Michael DeLacey, Microdesk, Chief Executive Officer. "We cannot envision a more proficient leader to drive this vitally important journey for our clients. Jeff combines extensive strategic leadership in enterprise asset management (EAM) advisory services along with innovative experience in integrating technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine/deep learning solutions, to take on this challenging and exciting role."

Dr. Chen has been Assistant Director of Enterprise Asset Management at Microdesk for four years, overseeing its strategic management consultancy team, and leading projects to develop and integrate new technology solutions, methodologies, and workflows to help clients improve facility design, operations, and management. He has led successful, prominent EAM, Enterprise Project Management (EPM), Building Information Modeling (BIM) and data asset validation projects for some of the nation's largest and most respected organizations and public agencies, including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Columbia University, and the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

Dr. Chen received a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering at Nanjing Tech University, Master of Science in Structural Design, Civil Engineering, and doctorate in Construction/Asset/Sustainable Infrastructural Management at Syracuse University. At Syracuse University, he was the lead researcher for a U.S. Department of Transportation-funded project which focused on lifecycle benefits and cost analysis of infrastructural assets.

"For Microdesk, digital transformation means more than just digitizing business processes or adopting the latest and greatest technology for the sake of it," said Dr. Chen. "This broad-based initiative requires both a technological and cultural shift that supports innovation aligned with business goals and creates new industry models and opportunities. I am thrilled to lead Microdesk's efforts to provide digital transformation services to our customers and support their success and growth."

Microdesk was acquired earlier this year by Symetri, part of the Addnode Group and an Autodesk Platinum Partner in Europe. The combined organization now has more than 750 consultants working across 35 offices in seven countries. Now as a global leader in the industry, Symetri and Microdesk have increased service and R&D capacity to deliver more value for their customers with the goal to enable more people to work smarter and more sustainably. Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services is dedicated to assisting design, construction, and operations teams. It has a more than 30-year history of implementing innovative technologies and processes, sustainable design, and building methodologies. Its enhanced focus on digital transformation is another example of the company's legacy in bringing new tools to the AEC industry to promote efficiency, sustainability, and the ability to address macro-economic trends including urbanization.

