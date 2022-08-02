Institutional Investor Awards: JBS wins in every food industry category!

One of the leading financial market publications has acknowledged the Company's ESG and investor relations programs, as well as the performance of its executives

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS was the winner in all categories in the ranking of the Institutional Investor's Latin America Executive Team Ranking - Food and Beverages awards. The awards ceremony is organized by Institutional Investor magazine globally acknowledged for its importance in the financial market. JBS beat 33 other major companies in the food and beverage industry in Latin America, which are part of the ranking produced by the publication.

Unanimous in the overall Food and Beverages ranking, JBS took the individual prizes for "Best CEO", with Gilberto Tomazoni; "Best CFO", with Guilherme Cavalcanti; and "Best IR Professional", with Christiane Assis, investor relations officer. The company was also acknowledged in categories like "Best ESG Program", "Best IR Team", "Best IR Program", "Best Event for Investors and Analysts" and "Crisis Management – Covid-19".

The result in 2022 is the consolidation of the work of the JBS relationship team with the financial market and investors. In the "Best IR Program" and "Best ESG Program" the company leapt, respectively, from seventh and sixth positions in the 2020 rankings to first place in 2022. In the individual awards, Tomazoni rose from sixth position as Best CEO in the food and beverage industry to first position over the same comparative period. The same also applies to Cavalcanti, who rose from third to first position.

To elect the best professionals and companies in the financial market of Latin America, Institutional Investor magazine interviewed over 900 professionals, including investors and market analysts who voted on questionnaires from 16 sectors. The complete ranking with all sectors and categories can be accessed here.

About JBS

JBS is global leader in protein-based food production. With a global platform diversified by type of products (poultry, pork, beef and lamb), the Company has over 250,000 team members in production units and offices on all continents, in countries like Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China, among others. In Brazil, JBS is the country's largest employer, with over 145,000 team members. Worldwide, JBS offers an extensive portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Seara, Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Moy Park, Primo, and Just Bare, among many others, which find their way every day onto the tables of consumers in 190 countries. The Company is investing in correlated businesses like leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural wrapping, solid waste management solutions, recycling, metallic packaging and transport, with emphasis on the circular economy. JBS conducts its operations allocating priority to high quality and food safety, while adopting the best sustainability and animal welfare practices across its entire value chain and, in March 2021 it assumed the commitment to become Net Zero by 2040. This means that JBS will zero the net balance of its greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the intensity of the direct and indirect emissions and offsetting all residual emissions. JBS was the first global company in the protein sector to take on this commitment, with the intention of feeding people around the world in an increasingly sustainable manner.

