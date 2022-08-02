GrowPath Selected for Renowned Triangle Tweeners List

Legal Case Management Startup Achieved Record Growth Last Year to Earn a Spot on the List

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, makers of revolutionizing case management software for law firms, has been named on the 7th annual Triangle Tweeners List. The list, published by Medium, recognizes the most promising technology startups in the Triangle. GrowPath has been recognized for its rapid scaling in response to rising customer demand.

The Triangle Tweeners List is respected for its ability to pinpoint future breakouts, big fund-raisers, and acquisition targets among the area's tech startups. GrowPath is poised to break out after enjoying record growth in new clients in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company is also expected to announce new patents related to their software in the coming weeks.

"We are excited to be named to the Tweeners List," said Neal Goffman, CEO of GrowPath and experienced growth strategist. "And we're proud to be part of such a great group of companies."

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

