Free mustard doughnuts available online and at Dough Doughnuts locations in NYC on Saturday, August 6, while supplies last

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 6, French's brings mustard to the morning with limited-edition French's Mustard Donuts. Developed with Dough Doughnuts, maker of artisanal doughnuts for over 12 years, the mustard-infused treats are available on 8/6 at Dough's retail locations in New York City and nationwide via online shipping, while supplies last.

French's® Debuts Limited-Edition Mustard Donuts in Celebration of National Mustard Day (PRNewswire)

French's and Dough have created a bold, crave-able doughnut that combines the beloved flavor of French's Classic Yellow Mustard with Dough's signature brioche recipe, allowing mustard lovers to wake up and taste the tang. The French's Mustard Donut reimagines a classic glazed doughnut with a vibrant sweet and savory yellow mustard coating that is topped with a yellow mustard cake crumble.

"We've been known to go big for National Mustard Day – with Mustard Ice Cream in 2019, Mustard Beer in 2020, and Mustard Buns in 2021. This year, we're excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French's Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer, McCormick. "We are as committed as ever to showing off new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan favorite condiment and cannot wait to reinvent breakfast this year."

"Here at Dough, we've always prided ourselves in creating unexpectedly delicious flavors," said Steve Klein, Owner, Dough Doughnuts. "French's Mustard Donuts presented an opportunity to be imaginative and we couldn't be more pleased with the results. The iconic tanginess of French's Classic Yellow Mustard complements the sweet glaze and fluffy texture of the doughnut for the perfect bite."

On National Mustard Day, August 6, French's will take over Dough Doughnut's shops, transforming them with bright yellow furnishings featuring vibrant pop art and French's Mustard Donut-inspired swag. Fans can receive a free French's Mustard Donut at any Dough location in New York City, while supplies last:

Flatiron (14 W 19th St.)

Brooklyn (646 Vanderbilt Ave.)

Astoria (21-70 31st St.)

Rockefeller Center (10 Rockefeller Center)

Urbanspace Vanderbilt (230 Park Ave.)

Smorgasburg (90 Kent Ave.)

French's and Dough will also release a limited number of French's Mustard Donuts for nationwide shipping on August 6, 2022, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Order a free box of two at DoughDoughnuts.com. If you snooze and lose out on this limited offering French's has shared a make-at-home recipe available at Frenchs.com/MustardDonut. For more mustard fun, follow @Frenchs and @DoughDoughnuts and search #MustardDonuts.

On August 6th pick up one free Mustard Donut at Dough Doughnuts locations in NYC or order one free two-pack of Mustard Doughnuts online at DoughDoughnuts.com (shipping to US locations only). Limited availability, while supplies last. Limit one offer per person.

About French's

French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become an all-American staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products includes Classic Yellow Mustard, Tomato Ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more. Visit Frenchs.com for more information and recipes.

French's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Dough Donuts

Dough was founded in 2010 in Bedstuy, Brooklyn. What started as a neighborhood spot for morning treats quickly boomed. Dough Doughnuts became everyone's favorite doughnut both in Brooklyn and internationally. Our oversized doughnuts with unique flavors sets Dough Doughnuts apart and makes it a doughnut you can enjoy all day long.

Dough's doughnuts are handmade with love and care. Our staff passionately mastered the craft of doughnut making through a hands-on approach that focuses on freshness and fullness of flavor. Dough's doughnuts are made in small batches throughout the day to ensure that they are always fresh for you to enjoy. When you visit the shops, you can see how the doughnuts are made. The transparency of the process is based on the philosophy that buying a doughnut is an experience, not just a product. All new products are developed in line with the same core philosophy and process applied to Dough's doughnuts. Stay tuned for exciting and delicious new treats!

