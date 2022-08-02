ExchangeRight's Beth Veloz Selected for IPA's Rising Leaders Council

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, is pleased to announce that Beth Veloz, senior vice president of ExchangeRight's BD/RIA relations team, has been recognized as a rising leader in the alternative investments industry by the IPA Rising Leaders Council. This distinguished council assembles individuals honored as trailblazers in the Portfolio Diversifying Investments (PDI) industry.

"I am honored to have been selected to contribute to IPA's education and outreach efforts alongside my fellow council members," Veloz said. "During my service, I look forward to finding new ways of advocating for the alternative investments industry and assisting with community-building efforts to amplify IPA's mission."

Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight, said Veloz's passion for servant-heartedness, combined with her history as an economic development analyst, financial planner, and business developer, are some of the many reasons she has demonstrated impact in the field.

"Beth continues to prove her devotion to the healthy growth and advocacy of our industry by inspiring new ways for people to engage with alternative investments, creating solutions, and promoting education," Thomas said. "She is a strong performer and is highly qualified to fill such a leadership role with IPA. We are delighted to celebrate with her in this accomplishment."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

