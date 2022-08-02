Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results On Tuesday, August 9, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022,  on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after market close. Management will then host a conference call that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Holdings, Inc.)
To participate in the conference call, please call one of the following telephone numbers at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

US:

888-428-7458

International:

404-267-0368



Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1X0SaP97

An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at:
https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/press-releases/

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
cdonahue@celsius.com

