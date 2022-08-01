¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® Brings Health and Wellness Event and Day of Family Fun to Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and Youth Development Inc. in Valencia County will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Los Lunas. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"Get Up and Get Moving provides youth and families of Valencia County with opportunities improve both their physical and mental health. YDI is thankful for the long partnership and sponsorship from our national sponsors, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Siemens Foundation for sponsoring the health fair," said Robert Chavez, CEO of Youth Development Inc.

"Reducing health disparities requires multi-faceted approaches and we're honored during these health fairs to promote health and wellness for the entire family," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Los Lunas," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation.

"It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings, given the millions of important screenings that were missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "We also celebrate the 16th year of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Los Lunas with Youth Development Inc. as well all the efforts to support individuals and families have the best health possible."

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

Free Health Screenings: including blood pressure, diabetes testing, and mammograms

Fitness: martial arts presentation

Healthy snacks: produce giveaway and nutrition education

Family fun: Games, raffles, and much more!

Where: Meadow Lake Community Center, 100 Cuerro Lane, Los Lunas, NM 87031

When: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9:00am to 1:00pm

Cost: FREE!

To find a ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in your city, please call the Su Familia Helpline at 1-866-783-265 or visit www.healthyamericas.org/get-up-get-moving.

