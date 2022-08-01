Chemomab Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

During the event, Chemomab's management team will review second quarter 2022 performance, discuss recent and upcoming developments and conduct a live question-and-answer session.

A replay of the call will be available on Chemomab's website for 90 days at www.chemomab.com.

Live Webcast and Conference Call at 8:00 am Eastern Time, Friday, August 12, 2022

Click this Webcast link to access the live webcast or replay.

The live webcast and replay can also be accessed at the News & Events section of the Investors page on the Chemomab website at investors.chemomab.com/events.

Conference Call Access via Telephone

US Investors: +1 (877) 407-9208

International Investors: +1 (201) 493-6784

Conference Passcode: 13730646

Please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time, enter the conference passcode and ask the operator for the Chemomab conference call.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in Phase 2 trials for primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in late 2022. For more information, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Media: Irina Koffler Barbara Lindheim LifeSci Advisors, LLC Chemomab Therapeutics Phone: +1 (917) 734-7387 Consulting Vice President ir@chemomab.com Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 (917) 355-9234

barbara@chemomab.com

