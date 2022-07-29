TrueCar Releases Analysis of July Industry Sales

A shift in incentives appears to be an industry response to growing affordability concerns
SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,119,712 units in July 2022, down 10% from a year ago and down 2% from June 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13 million, down 15% from July 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 975,597 units, down 14% from a year ago and down 1% from June 2022.
"This month we're seeing the first response from the industry to address affordability concerns, by increasing incentives for the first time in nearly 20 months," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Even before the latest bump in federal interest rates, consumers were facing rising challenges to vehicle affordability. As rates go up, consumers are faced with increased monthly payments, even as average transaction prices remain flat."
And while inventory remains close to historically low levels, there is some emerging distinction between these levels among various OEMs.
"OEMs that have inventory and supply are weathering the drop in sales differently than the ones that don't," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "There may be long term implications for brands that are low on inventory, as those brands could lose some loyal customers."
Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for July 2022 are expected to be down 10% from a year ago and down 2% from June 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for July 2022 are expected to be up 30% from a year ago and up 7% from June 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 54% from last year but up slightly from June 2022.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 12% from a year ago and about the same as June 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 15% from a year ago at 13 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for July 2022 are expected to reach 3 million, down 17% from a year ago and up 4% from June 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.5% compared to June 2022 at 5.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8.5%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for July 2022 is about 71 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is also about 71 months, both up about one month since last July.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jul 2022 Forecast
Jul 2021 Actual
Jun 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
29,767
28,845
28,744
3.2 %
7.2 %
3.6 %
3.6 %
Daimler
31,514
24,977
32,494
26.2 %
31.0 %
-3.0 %
-3.0 %
Ford
156,105
118,917
151,182
31.3 %
36.3 %
3.3 %
3.3 %
GM
182,874
197,697
199,679
-7.5 %
-3.9 %
-8.4 %
-8.4 %
Honda
68,090
135,542
71,048
-49.8 %
-47.8 %
-4.2 %
-4.2 %
Hyundai
60,374
73,680
67,597
-18.1 %
-14.9 %
-10.7 %
-10.7 %
Kia
61,188
70,099
65,142
-12.7 %
-9.4 %
-6.1 %
-6.1 %
Nissan
51,648
80,456
55,122
-35.8 %
-33.3 %
-6.3 %
-6.3 %
Stellantis
136,936
142,065
134,456
-3.6 %
0.1 %
1.8 %
1.8 %
Subaru
41,351
50,125
43,175
-17.5 %
-14.3 %
-4.2 %
-4.2 %
Tesla
46,298
26,200
42,757
76.7 %
83.5 %
8.3 %
8.3 %
Toyota
165,758
225,917
167,823
-26.6 %
-23.8 %
-1.2 %
-1.2 %
Volkswagen Group
53,093
55,754
51,034
-4.8 %
-1.1 %
4.0 %
4.0 %
Industry
1,119,712
1,291,775
1,144,772
-13.3 %
-10.0 %
-2.2 %
-2.2 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jul 2022 Forecast
Jul 2021 Actual
Jun 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
28,850
27,125
27,855
6.4 %
10.5 %
3.6 %
3.6 %
Daimler
29,608
23,969
30,559
23.5 %
28.3 %
-3.1 %
-3.1 %
Ford
117,280
88,396
113,284
32.7 %
37.8 %
3.5 %
3.5 %
GM
151,946
172,980
158,839
-12.2 %
-8.8 %
-4.3 %
-4.3 %
Honda
65,528
132,472
68,503
-50.5 %
-48.6 %
-4.3 %
-4.3 %
Hyundai
59,775
69,555
66,897
-14.1 %
-10.8 %
-10.6 %
-10.6 %
Kia
56,625
67,700
60,147
-16.4 %
-13.1 %
-5.9 %
-5.9 %
Nissan
41,953
69,278
43,310
-39.4 %
-37.1 %
-3.1 %
-3.1 %
Stellantis
112,485
127,443
110,028
-11.7 %
-8.3 %
2.2 %
2.2 %
Subaru
40,014
49,301
41,734
-18.8 %
-15.7 %
-4.1 %
-4.1 %
Tesla
43,475
26,200
40,150
65.9 %
72.3 %
8.3 %
8.3 %
Toyota
144,205
209,320
147,224
-31.1 %
-28.5 %
-2.1 %
-2.1 %
Volkswagen Group
51,321
53,919
49,193
-4.8 %
-1.2 %
4.3 %
4.3 %
Industry
975,597
1,176,284
989,504
-17.1 %
-13.9 %
-1.4 %
-1.4 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jul 2022 Forecast
Jul 2021 Actual
Jun 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
916
1,720
889
-46.7 %
-44.7 %
3.1 %
3.1 %
Daimler
1,905
1,008
1,935
89.1 %
96.4 %
-1.5 %
-1.5 %
Ford
38,825
30,521
37,898
27.2 %
32.1 %
2.4 %
2.4 %
GM
30,929
24,717
40,840
25.1 %
29.9 %
-24.3 %
-24.3 %
Honda
2,561
3,070
2,545
-16.6 %
-13.4 %
0.7 %
0.7 %
Hyundai
599
4,125
700
-85.5 %
-84.9 %
-14.5 %
-14.5 %
Kia
4,563
2,399
4,995
90.2 %
97.5 %
-8.6 %
-8.6 %
Nissan
9,695
11,178
11,812
-13.3 %
-9.9 %
-17.9 %
-17.9 %
Stellantis
24,451
14,622
24,428
67.2 %
73.7 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
Subaru
1,338
824
1,441
62.2 %
68.5 %
-7.2 %
-7.2 %
Tesla
2,823
-
2,607
8.3 %
8.3 %
Toyota
21,554
16,597
20,599
29.9 %
34.9 %
4.6 %
4.6 %
Volkswagen Group
1,773
1,835
1,841
-3.4 %
0.3 %
-3.7 %
-3.7 %
Industry
144,114
115,491
155,268
24.8 %
29.6 %
-7.2 %
-7.2 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Jul 2022 Forecast
Jul 2021 Actual
Jun 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
3.1 %
6.0 %
3.1 %
-48.4 %
-0.5 %
Daimler
6.0 %
4.0 %
6.0 %
49.9 %
1.5 %
Ford
24.9 %
25.7 %
25.1 %
-3.1 %
-0.8 %
GM
16.9 %
12.5 %
20.5 %
35.3 %
-17.3 %
Honda
3.8 %
2.3 %
3.6 %
66.1 %
5.0 %
Hyundai
1.0 %
5.6 %
1.0 %
-82.3 %
-4.3 %
Kia
7.5 %
3.4 %
7.7 %
117.9 %
-2.7 %
Nissan
18.8 %
13.9 %
21.4 %
35.1 %
-12.4 %
Stellantis
17.9 %
10.3 %
18.2 %
73.5 %
-1.7 %
Subaru
3.2 %
1.6 %
3.3 %
96.7 %
-3.1 %
Tesla
6.1 %
0.0 %
6.1 %
0.0 %
Toyota
13.0 %
7.3 %
12.3 %
77.0 %
5.9 %
Volkswagen Group
3.3 %
3.3 %
3.6 %
1.4 %
-7.5 %
Industry
12.9 %
8.9 %
13.6 %
44.0 %
-5.1 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Jul 2022 Forecast
Jul 2021 Actual
Jun 2022 Actual
BMW
2.7 %
2.2 %
2.5 %
Daimler
2.8 %
1.9 %
2.8 %
Ford
13.9 %
9.2 %
13.2 %
GM
16.3 %
15.3 %
17.4 %
Honda
6.1 %
10.5 %
6.2 %
Hyundai
5.4 %
5.7 %
5.9 %
Kia
5.5 %
5.4 %
5.7 %
Nissan
4.6 %
6.2 %
4.8 %
Stellantis
12.2 %
11.0 %
11.7 %
Subaru
3.7 %
3.9 %
3.8 %
Tesla
4.1 %
2.0 %
3.7 %
Toyota
14.8 %
17.5 %
14.7 %
Volkswagen Group
4.7 %
4.3 %
4.5 %
96.9 %
95.2 %
97.0 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Jul 2022 Forecast
Jul 2021 Actual
Jun 2022 Actual
BMW
3.0 %
2.3 %
2.8 %
Daimler
3.0 %
2.0 %
3.1 %
Ford
12.0 %
7.5 %
11.4 %
GM
15.6 %
14.7 %
16.1 %
Honda
6.7 %
11.3 %
6.9 %
Hyundai
6.1 %
5.9 %
6.8 %
Kia
5.8 %
5.8 %
6.1 %
Nissan
4.3 %
5.9 %
4.4 %
Stellantis
11.5 %
10.8 %
11.1 %
Subaru
4.1 %
4.2 %
4.2 %
Tesla
4.5 %
2.2 %
4.1 %
Toyota
14.8 %
17.8 %
14.9 %
Volkswagen Group
5.3 %
4.6 %
5.0 %
96.7 %
95.0 %
96.8 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Jul 2022 Forecast
Jul 2021 Actual
Jun 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$63,548
$57,699
$64,685
10.1 %
-1.8 %
Daimler
$65,614
$64,427
$64,236
1.8 %
2.1 %
Ford
$53,865
$50,566
$52,475
6.5 %
2.6 %
GM
$51,079
$47,939
$50,519
6.6 %
1.1 %
Honda
$38,302
$32,972
$37,764
16.2 %
1.4 %
Hyundai
$36,510
$33,369
$37,640
9.4 %
-3.0 %
Kia
$35,231
$30,496
$35,697
15.5 %
-1.3 %
Nissan
$35,666
$32,828
$35,970
8.6 %
-0.8 %
Stellantis
$54,402
$49,189
$54,066
10.6 %
0.6 %
Subaru
$34,897
$33,767
$35,611
3.3 %
-2.0 %
Toyota
$40,970
$37,682
$40,765
8.7 %
0.5 %
Volkswagen Group
$44,701
$42,447
$45,706
5.3 %
-2.2 %
Industry
$45,352
$40,489
$45,364
12.0 %
0.0 %
$4,863
-$12
Incentives
Manufacturer
Jul 2022 Forecast
Jul 2021 Actual
Jun 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$1,193
$4,278
$1,130
-72.1 %
5.6 %
Daimler
$1,398
$3,625
$1,283
-61.4 %
9.0 %
Ford
$1,003
$2,417
$1,046
-58.5 %
-4.1 %
GM
$1,772
$3,345
$1,609
-47.0 %
10.1 %
Honda
$765
$2,064
$696
-62.9 %
9.9 %
Hyundai
$452
$1,664
$486
-72.8 %
-6.9 %
Kia
$541
$2,472
$582
-78.1 %
-7.0 %
Nissan
$1,118
$2,365
$1,177
-52.7 %
-5.0 %
Stellantis
$1,909
$2,963
$1,895
-35.6 %
0.8 %
Subaru
$701
$1,336
$763
-47.5 %
-8.1 %
Toyota
$759
$2,005
$753
-62.2 %
0.8 %
Volkswagen Group
$1,214
$2,902
$1,162
-58.2 %
4.5 %
Industry
$1,162
$2,536
$1,110
-54.2 %
4.7 %
-$1,374
$52
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Jul 2022 Forecast
Jul 2021 Actual
Jun 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
1.9 %
7.4 %
1.7 %
-74.7 %
7.5 %
Daimler
2.1 %
5.6 %
2.0 %
-62.1 %
6.7 %
Ford
1.9 %
4.8 %
2.0 %
-61.0 %
-6.6 %
GM
3.5 %
7.0 %
3.2 %
-50.3 %
8.9 %
Honda
2.0 %
6.3 %
1.8 %
-68.1 %
8.4 %
Hyundai
1.2 %
5.0 %
1.3 %
-75.2 %
-4.0 %
Kia
1.5 %
8.1 %
1.6 %
-81.1 %
-5.8 %
Nissan
3.1 %
7.2 %
3.3 %
-56.5 %
-4.2 %
Stellantis
3.5 %
6.0 %
3.5 %
-41.7 %
0.1 %
Subaru
2.0 %
4.0 %
2.1 %
-49.2 %
-6.2 %
Toyota
1.9 %
5.3 %
1.8 %
-65.2 %
0.3 %
Volkswagen Group
2.7 %
6.8 %
2.5 %
-60.3 %
6.8 %
Industry
2.6 %
6.3 %
2.4 %
-59.1 %
4.7 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
Jul 2022 Forecast
Jul 2021 Actual
Jun 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$50,780,980,394
$52,302,194,540
$51,931,220,369
-2.9 %
-2.2 %
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
