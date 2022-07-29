Second Rally House Store Opens in Omaha Market

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prominent sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, recently debuted its first store in the Omaha market. The company is now pleased to announce its second location in the area - Rally House Metro Crossing. This new store is in Council Bluffs, IA, giving all the fans east of the state line a broad selection of sports apparel and localized merch from the industry's top brand names.

Rally House is always eager to expand in new markets, as it allows more fans to express their love for sports and their hometown with stand-out merch the company offers. "It's amazing to see a new Rally House store land near Omaha," describes District Manager Hanna Wilson. "Now, we get to work with even more incredible people in the area and show them why they can always count on us for a fun shopping experience and an extraordinary assortment of products!"

Shopping at Rally House Metro Crossing means customers have access to some of the best brands available, including well-known names such as Mitchell & Ness, New Era, '47, and Nike. This new location also carries a diverse collection of college and pro teams, offering merchandise for favorites like the Iowa Hawkeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa State Cyclones, Creighton Bluejays, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and others.

To assist residents and visitors boast their support for the area, this Rally House store offers stylish local apparel, accessories, and gifts. Patrons will especially appreciate the available RALLY Brand™ products featuring unique designs inspired by this great city and state.

Rally House Metro Crossing provides excellent customer service to ensure visitors always have an enjoyable time at the store. Customers can also browse a variety of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options to any state.

Store updates and news can be located at www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-metro-crossing or by following Rally House Metro Crossing on Facebook (@RallyMetroCrossing) and Instagram (@rallymetrocrossing).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

