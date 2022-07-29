Medline expands prime vendor partnership with St. Johnland Nursing Center

New York care provider names Medline supplier of all capital equipment and furnishings

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and St. Johnland Nursing Center, a New York-based post-acute care organization, today announced that Medline has been awarded a prime vendor contract for St. Johnland's new assisted living facility, expected to open its doors to residents in fall 2022. The company will be a supplier of all capital equipment and furnishings for the organization's assisted living facility.

As the prime vendor medical supplier for St. Johnland, Medline will supply all capital equipment and furnishings for the organization’s new assisted living facility. (PRNewswire)

The new contract is an extension of Medline's 30-plus year partnership with St. Johnland as the prime vendor for the company's skilled nursing facility. Through the new capital equipment and furnishings contract, more than 10 product divisions at Medline are collaborating to help the company build out the new facility with supplies like furniture, hand sanitizers, window treatments, paper goods and more. St Johnland is leveraging Medline's white-glove delivery service to deliver, assemble and install all equipment and furnishings.

"To maintain the highest standard of care, we need to stay on top of the changing healthcare needs of our community. Medline understands the evolving challenges in running a healthcare organization and has always focused on providing us with high quality products to meet our clinical and operational goals. We knew the company would be the best partner to help us outfit our new facility," said Mary Jean Weber, CEO of St. Johnland Nursing Center.

St. Johnland has been a prominent care organization in its community for 150-plus years. The new 100-bed assisted living facility will be on the same campus as its skilled nursing home and focus on serving individuals enrolled in Medicaid, which Weber anticipates will account for roughly 80% of residents.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to continue growing our partnership with St. Johnland as the organization expands its care services. Helping Weber and her team build out their new facility has been a multi-year project made possible due to the expertise across all our Medline divisions. Our goal is to leverage that internal collaboration to provide St. Johnland with reliable service to help healthcare run better," said John Piazza, sales representative, Medline Post-Acute Care.

