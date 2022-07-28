SurvivorNet Announces Cutting Edge New Educational Conferences For Physicians Conducted In The Metaverse

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SurvivorNet, the country's leading platform for cancer information, is announcing a series of groundbreaking new virtual educational conferences for physicians that will be conducted in the metaverse. These conferences will be produced by SurvivorNet's division for healthcare provider education, SurvivorNet Connect.

Overwhelmingly, SurvivorNet's distinguished physician partners say they are looking for new ways to consume information and keep up to date on the latest developments in cancer. But many of them say they are experiencing some fatigue with the virtual conference format. By holding educational conferences in the metaverse, complete with a more immersive experience enabled for virtual reality, SurvivorNet will allow its community of physicians to connect in a more engaging way.

"Ultimately what matters is the quality of thought, the extraordinary opinion leaders we bring to the table and the enhanced interactions between participants," said SurvivorNet CEO Steve Alperin. "The metaverse presents a hugely compelling opportunity to advance the virtual experience that most of us have been doing for the past few years."

SurvivorNet Connect Metaverse solves a very real problem for physicians eager to educate themselves about the latest science and data in their field. In oncology especially, there are significant developments across diseases such as multiple myeloma, breast cancer and ovarian cancer for which education and enhanced knowledge is imperative and, in some cases, urgent. SurvivorNet Connect's mission is to create educational products so that physicians can be in a position to better help their patients.

SurvivorNet Connect's first metaverse conferences will be held around the major oncology meetings over the rest of 2022. These include the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), the American Society of Hematology Meeting and Exposition (ASH), and the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABC).

SurvivorNet has a long-standing commitment to enhancing decision making for patients, and its SurvivorNet Connect division is dedicated to helping physicians and supporting them as they continue to learn.

About SurvivorNet: SurvivorNet is the country's leading platform for cancer information, serving 2.5 million people per month who are looking for help making better decisions about their care. The platform was built in collaboration with leading comprehensive cancer centers and features top physicians delivering highly detailed information about specific cancers. SurvivorNet also has produced thousands of stories intended to provide hope and inspiration for patients.

Steve Alperin is the founder and CEO of SurvivorNet.

