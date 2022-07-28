Southern Company reports second-quarter 2022 earnings

ATLANTA , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported second-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.04 per share, in 2022 compared with $372 million, or 35 cents per share, in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.1 billion, or $2.01 per share, compared with $1.5 billion, or $1.42 per share, for the same period in 2021.
Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.1 billion, or $1.07 per share, during the second quarter of 2022, compared with $891 million, or 84 cents per share, during the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $2.2 billion, or $2.05 per share, compared with $1.9 billion, or $1.82 per share, for the same period in 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended June
Year-to-Date June
Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Income - As Reported
$1,107
$372
$2,139
$1,508
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
(54)
(462)
(55)
(507)
Tax Impact
13
118
13
130
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts
5
1
5
1
Tax Impact
(1)
-
(1)
-
Wholesale Gas Services
-
(147)
-
19
Tax Impact
-
35
-
(5)
Asset Impairments
-
(89)
-
(89)
Tax Impact
-
25
-
25
Net Income – Excluding Items
$1,144
$891
$2,177
$1,934
Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)
1,065
1,061
1,064
1,060
Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items
$1.07
$0.84
$2.05
$1.82
NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.
Adjusted earnings drivers for the second quarter 2022, as compared with the same period in 2021, were higher revenues associated with increased usage, changes in rates and pricing, and warmer than normal weather at our regulated electric utilities, partially offset by higher non-fuel operations and maintenance costs, reflecting a rising cost environment and our long-term commitments to reliability and resilience.
Second-quarter 2022 operating revenues were $7.2 billion, compared with $5.2 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 38.6 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, operating revenues were $13.9 billion, compared with $11.1 billion for the corresponding period in 2021, an increase of 24.7 percent. These increases were primarily due to higher fuel costs and warmer weather in the second quarter 2022.
"Southern Company's generation fleet and power delivery system performed exceedingly well during the second quarter, which included the second hottest June in 50 years" said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "I am proud of our team's continued outstanding performance during times when our customers need us most."
Southern Company's second-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at https://investor.southerncompany.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)
Three Months Ended June
Year-To-Date June
Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$ 1,036
$ 511
$ 1,811
$ 1,267
Southern Power
98
36
170
133
Southern Company Gas
115
(65)
433
333
Total
1,249
482
2,414
1,733
Parent Company and Other
(142)
(110)
(275)
(225)
Net Income–As Reported
$ 1,107
$ 372
$ 2,139
$ 1,508
Basic Earnings Per Share1
$ 1.04
$ 0.35
$ 2.01
$ 1.42
Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,065
1,061
1,064
1,060
End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,063
1,059
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended June
Year-To-Date June
Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Income–As Reported
$ 1,107
$ 372
$ 2,139
$ 1,508
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2
(54)
(462)
(55)
(507)
Tax Impact
13
118
13
130
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts
5
1
5
1
Tax Impact
(1)
—
(1)
—
Wholesale Gas Services3
—
(147)
—
19
Tax Impact
—
35
—
(5)
Asset Impairments4
—
(89)
—
(89)
Tax Impact
—
25
—
25
Net Income–Excluding Items
$ 1,144
$ 891
$ 2,177
$ 1,934
Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items
$ 1.07
$ 0.84
$ 2.05
$ 1.82
- See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $2.00 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and was $0.35 and $1.41 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include a charge of $52 million pre tax ($39 million after tax), earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 include a charge of $460 million pre tax ($343 million after tax), and earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include charges totaling $508 million pre tax ($379 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business, which was sold on July 1, 2021. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(4)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $82 million ($58 million after tax) related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Three Months Ended June
Year-To-Date June
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Earnings Per Share–
As Reported1 (See Notes)
$ 1.04
$ 0.35
$ 0.69
$ 2.01
$ 1.42
$ 0.59
Significant Factors:
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$ 0.49
$ 0.51
Southern Power
0.06
0.04
Southern Company Gas
0.17
0.09
Parent Company and Other
(0.03)
(0.04)
Increase in Shares
—
(0.01)
Total–As Reported
$ 0.69
$ 0.59
Three Months Ended June
Year-To-Date June
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Earnings Per Share–
Excluding Items (See Notes)
$ 1.07
$ 0.84
$ 0.23
$ 2.05
$ 1.82
$ 0.23
Total–As Reported
$ 0.69
$ 0.59
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2
0.28
0.31
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts
0.01
—
Wholesale Gas Services3
0.11
(0.01)
Asset Impairments4
0.06
0.06
Total–Excluding Items
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
- See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $2.00 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and was $0.35 and $1.41 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include a charge of $52 million pre tax ($39 million after tax), earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 include a charge of $460 million pre tax ($343 million after tax), and earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include charges totaling $508 million pre tax ($379 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business, which was sold on July 1, 2021. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(4)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $82 million ($58 million after tax) related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Description
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date June
Retail Sales
6¢
7¢
Retail Revenue Impacts
16
21
Weather
10
11
Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues
1
1
Non-Fuel O&M(*)
(5)
(14)
Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other
(3)
(2)
Income Taxes
(4)
(4)
Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies
21¢
20¢
Southern Power
6
4
Southern Company Gas
—
5
Parent and Other
(4)
(5)
Increase in Shares
—
(1)
Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)
23¢
23¢
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1
28
31
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts
1
—
Wholesale Gas Services2
11
(1)
Asset Impairments3
6
6
Total Change in EPS (As Reported)
69¢
59¢
(*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income
- See additional Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Notes
(1)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include a charge of $52 million pre tax ($39 million after tax), earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 include a charge of $460 million pre tax ($343 million after tax), and earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include charges totaling $508 million pre tax ($379 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.
(2)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business, which was sold on July 1, 2021. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(3)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $82 million ($58 million after tax) related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
Consolidated Earnings
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended June
Year-To-Date June
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Retail Electric Revenues-
Fuel
$ 1,608
$ 875
$ 733
$ 2,622
$ 1,712
$ 910
Non-Fuel
3,181
2,724
457
5,780
5,229
551
Wholesale Electric Revenues
937
546
391
1,601
1,091
510
Other Electric Revenues
192
175
17
370
346
24
Natural Gas Revenues
1,083
677
406
3,140
2,371
769
Other Revenues
205
201
4
341
359
(18)
Total Operating Revenues
7,206
5,198
2,008
13,854
11,108
2,746
Fuel and Purchased Power
2,123
1,065
1,058
3,466
2,120
1,346
Cost of Natural Gas
452
231
221
1,546
814
732
Cost of Other Sales
114
103
11
183
185
(2)
Non-Fuel O&M
1,558
1,438
120
3,075
2,810
265
Depreciation and Amortization
913
891
22
1,805
1,762
43
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
349
313
36
721
657
64
Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4
52
460
(408)
52
508
(456)
Gain on Dispositions, net
(10)
(11)
1
(33)
(54)
21
Total Operating Expenses
5,551
4,490
1,061
10,815
8,802
2,013
Operating Income
1,655
708
947
3,039
2,306
733
Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction
53
45
8
104
90
14
Earnings (Loss) from Equity Method Investments
34
(40)
74
80
5
75
Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized
488
450
38
950
901
49
Other Income (Expense), net
139
101
38
283
160
123
Income Taxes (Benefit)
304
(12)
316
477
178
299
Net Income
1,089
376
713
2,079
1,482
597
Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries
4
4
—
7
7
—
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(22)
—
(22)
(67)
(33)
(34)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY
$ 1,107
$ 372
$ 735
$ 2,139
$ 1,508
$ 631
Notes
- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
Southern Company
Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers
(In Millions of KWHs)
Three Months Ended June
Year-To-Date June
2022
2021
Change
Weather
2022
2021
Change
Weather
Kilowatt-Hour Sales-
Total Sales
51,541
46,020
12.0 %
100,269
92,442
8.5 %
Total Retail Sales-
37,072
34,655
7.0 %
2.3 %
72,228
69,306
4.2 %
1.5 %
Residential
12,062
10,838
11.3 %
1.0 %
24,166
22,878
5.6 %
(0.1) %
Commercial
12,246
11,500
6.5 %
2.2 %
23,233
22,243
4.5 %
2.1 %
Industrial
12,615
12,162
3.7 %
3.7 %
24,527
23,870
2.8 %
2.8 %
Other
149
155
(4.2) %
(4.4) %
302
315
(4.4) %
(4.4) %
Total Wholesale Sales
14,469
11,365
27.3 %
N/A
28,041
23,136
21.2 %
N/A
(In Thousands of Customers)
Period Ended June
2022
2021
Change
Regulated Utility Customers-
Total Utility Customers-
8,724
8,659
0.8 %
Total Traditional Electric
4,410
4,359
1.2 %
Southern Company Gas
4,314
4,300
0.3 %
Southern Company
Financial Overview
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended June
Year-To-Date June
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Southern Company –
Operating Revenues
$ 7,206
$ 5,198
38.6 %
$ 13,854
$ 11,108
24.7 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,393
364
N/M
2,556
1,660
54.0 %
Net Income Available to Common
1,107
372
N/M
2,139
1,508
41.8 %
Alabama Power –
Operating Revenues
$ 1,931
$ 1,556
24.1 %
$ 3,580
$ 3,115
14.9 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
508
439
15.7 %
964
910
5.9 %
Net Income Available to Common
383
331
15.7 %
730
690
5.8 %
Georgia Power –
Operating Revenues
$ 3,121
$ 2,225
40.3 %
$ 5,328
$ 4,195
27.0 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
772
93
N/M
1,187
462
N/M
Net Income Available to Common
608
143
N/M
993
494
N/M
Mississippi Power –
Operating Revenues
$ 434
$ 303
43.2 %
$ 769
$ 610
26.1 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
57
46
23.9 %
107
95
12.6 %
Net Income Available to Common
45
38
18.4 %
87
83
4.8 %
Southern Power –
Operating Revenues
$ 899
$ 490
83.5 %
$ 1,438
$ 930
54.6 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
101
34
N/M
116
89
30.3 %
Net Income Available to Common
98
36
N/M
170
133
27.8 %
Southern Company Gas –
Operating Revenues
$ 1,083
$ 677
60.0 %
$ 3,140
$ 2,371
32.4 %
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes
151
(94)
N/M
567
425
33.4 %
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common
115
(65)
N/M
433
333
30.0 %
N/M - Not Meaningful
Notes
- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods
