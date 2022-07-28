AS HOMEOWNERS HIT THE ROAD FOR VACATION, SELECTIVE INSURANCE STUDY FINDS OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADDITIONAL HOME SECURITY PRECAUTIONS

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-seven percent of U.S. homeowners plan to take at least one vacation between July and December 2022, according to a new study commissioned by Selective Insurance, with 44% planning to travel for a week or longer. While 59% of U.S. homeowners have a home security system or device, less than half (49%) use one to protect their unoccupied home when they are on vacation. These findings are part of an online survey of more than 1,400 U.S. homeowners The Harris Poll conducted for Selective.

Seventy-seven percent of U.S. homeowners plan to take at least one vacation between July and December 2022, according to a new study commissioned by Selective Insurance, with 44% planning to travel for a week or longer. While 59% of U.S. homeowners have a home security system or device, less than half (49%) use one to protect their unoccupied home when they are on vacation. Locking all their windows (68%) is the most common home security measure vacationing U.S. homeowners use to protect their vacant homes. (PRNewswire)

"Taking sensible home safety preparations before leaving is as important as packing the right items in your suitcase."

Locking all their windows (68%) is the most common home security measure vacationing U.S. homeowners use to protect their vacant homes. Additional safety precautions include having someone check their home (61%), setting lights on a timer (39%), shutting off water (21%), and hiring a house sitter (13%).

"Vacations are a great time to create new memories, but they are quickly forgotten if you return to a damaged or burglarized home. Taking sensible home safety preparations before leaving is as important as packing the right items in your suitcase," said Allen Anderson, Senior Vice President of Personal Lines at Selective Insurance. "Our research shows that home security systems and devices are widely under-used across the country, but they are powerful mitigation defenses against unoccupied home theft, fire, and water leaks."

The study also revealed that younger U.S. homeowners, aged 18-34 (60%) and 35-44 (64%), are more likely to use a security system or device to keep their home safe while vacationing compared to those aged 55-64 (41%) and 65+ (34%). In addition, significantly more U.S. homeowners residing in urban areas (63%) use a security system or device when vacationing than those in suburban (49%) or rural (31%) communities.

Regional Insights

Selective's study found geographic differences in U.S. homeowners' vacation plans and use of security systems or devices while away:

Half of Northeast homeowners (50%) plan to take a week or longer vacation between July and December compared to just 38% of Midwest homeowners.

Homeowners in the South (51%) and West (58%) are more likely to use a security system or device when they are away on vacation than those in the Northeast (40%) and Midwest (42%).

Home Security with SimpliSafe®

SimpliSafe® and Selective Insurance recently partnered to offer Selective's eligible homeowner policyholders a complimentary 7-piece security system. The package also includes two months of SimpliSafe's most comprehensive professional monitoring. Eligible homeowner policyholders who choose to receive and activate a SimpliSafe security system with monitoring within sixty days of delivery get an automatic discount on their Selective insurance policy. Visit here for details and limitations.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Selective Insurance from June 23 – June 27, 2022, among 2,053 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, of whom 1,444 are homeowners. Harris online polls' sampling precision is measured using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Katelyn Leondi.

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2022 for the third consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Selective Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.