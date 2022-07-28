COSMO PROF EXPANDS ARTISTIC TEAM TO FURTHER MEET THE NEEDS OF STYLISTS

DENTON, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Prof, the largest distributor of professional salon products, is focused on connecting with stylists to meet their ever-changing needs. Every artist needs an ally, and Cosmo Prof is here to be that partner.

Keon Washington (PRNewswire)

The Salon distributor is expanding its Artistic Team, a group of professional stylists with extensive industry expertise across diverse specialties. The roster has grown to include next-gen professionals focusing on critical areas that beauty schools and salons may not cover, such as business management and textured hair education. Meet the Cosmo Prof Artistic Team:

Keon Washington ( Greenville, South Carolina , and is well known as an international educator. He has a fun and playful attitude while encouraging stylists to push boundaries and harness the power of creative freedom. Keon works with top brands such as Olaplex, Kenchii, and Reuzel. @keonthebarber ) is a master barber who specializes in cuts, fades, intricate designs, and men's grooming. With five years under his belt, he is the longest-standing member of the Artistic Team. Keon owns Wavelengths Barbershop in, and is well known as an international educator. He has a fun and playful attitude while encouraging stylists to push boundaries and harness the power of creative freedom. Keon works with top brands such as Olaplex, Kenchii, and Reuzel.

Presley Poe ( Behind the Chair One Shot Winner, and their work has been featured everywhere from Modern Salon to Estetica Magazine . @presleypoe ) has been a member of the Artistic Team for three years and is passionate about sharing their knowledge with the stylist community. As a multi-specialist, they focus on hair cutting and creative coloring (including high-intensity vivids), emphasizing textured hair. In addition to being an international educator, Presley is the owner of Gold Studios, an inclusive salon specializing in all spectrums of hair, from curly to vivids. Presley has been recognized as aOne Shot Winner, and their work has been featured everywhere fromto

Jon Carlos De La Cruz ( Jon Carlos is a third-generation Latino hair artist with a celebrity clientele based in Hollywood . He believes hair is a form of self-expression and that confidence is key. His work has been featured in Beauty LaunchPad and Modern Salon , among other media outlets. @joncarlosdelacruz ) has been sharing his talent on the Artistic Team for three years. Specializing in color, cutting, and style transformations, he is an expert educator in the arena of textured hair.is a third-generation Latino hair artist with a celebrity clientele based in. He believes hair is a form of self-expression and that confidence is key. His work has been featured inand, among other media outlets.

Kristen Lumiere ( Austin, Texas . Kristen is an inspiring international educator who has been recognized as a Modern Salon Top 100 Artist, Beauty LaunchPad 30 Under 30 Colorist, and a seven-time Behind the Chair One Shot Nominee. Motivated by her passion for sharing social media and business management tips with fellow stylists, Kristen created a Million Dollar Course and other online resources. @kristen.lumiere ) is a new member of the Artistic Team. She is a hair educator, beauty business coach, and the owner of The Lumiere House, located just outside of. Kristen is an inspiring international educator who has been recognized as aTop 100 Artist,30 Under 30 Colorist, and a seven-timeOne Shot Nominee. Motivated by her passion for sharing social media and business management tips with fellow stylists, Kristen created a Million Dollar Course and other online resources.

Brenda Espinosa ( Poppin Curls & Beauty Bar owner, and another new member of the Artistic Team. Her expertise is fueled by her desire to help clients embrace and love their curls and coils. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida , Brenda provides a step-by-step approach to education for natural curls. Her inspiring work has been featured in professional stylist publications like Behind the Chair and she has been named a Top 100 One Shot Nominee. @brendacurlstylist ) is a curly hair expert, brow artist,& Beauty Bar owner, and another new member of the Artistic Team. Her expertise is fueled by her desire to help clients embrace and love their curls and coils. Based in, Brenda provides a step-by-step approach to education for natural curls. Her inspiring work has been featured in professional stylist publications likeand she has been named a Top 100 One Shot Nominee.

"We are seeing stylists look to digital channels for access to information of all kinds," said Carolyne Guss, Group Vice President of Marketing, Sally Beauty Holdings. "As a result of closures and pivots stylists had to make during the pandemic, they realized the importance of setting a multifaceted foundation for their business and career, but there are many educational gaps. We want to be the bridge, so stylists understand the essentials of managing a business and have the necessary textured hair skills to serve the world's fastest-growing hair market."

Cosmo Prof has a long history of providing stylists with education through events, shows, continued education classes, and more. With help from the Artistic Team, Cosmo Prof is presenting the information stylists need to stay relevant through easy-to-digest content on digital platforms. The 2022 Artistic Team will support fellow professionals by participating in educational shows and special events, teaching digital classes, and sharing their knowledge through content and expert commentary. To learn more about Cosmo Prof, visit https://www.cosmoprofbeauty.com/ .

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

Presley Poe (PRNewswire)

Jon Carlos De La Cruz (PRNewswire)

Kristen Lumiere (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Cosmo Prof) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cosmo Prof