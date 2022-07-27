ReNew Energy Global Plc files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Financial Year ended March 31, 2022

GURUGRAM, India, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW) announced that it has filed its annual report on form 20-F for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The annual report on form 20-F can be accessed on the Investor Relations Section of ReNew's website at https://investor.renewpower.in/ and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. ReNew will provide all shareholders, upon request, hard copies of these documents, free of charge.

About ReNew

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy, and hydro projects. As of June 30, 2022, ReNew has a gross total portfolio of ~ 12.8 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. To know more, visit www.renewpower.in and follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Press Enquiries

Kamil Zaheer

kamil.zaheer@renewpower.in

+ 91 9811538880

Shilpa Narani

shilpa.narani@renewpower.in

+91 9999384233

Investor Enquiries

Nathan Judge

Anunay Shahi

ir@renewpower.in

