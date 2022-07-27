Origin Agritech Receives a $35 Million Order from Muyuan Foods

Companies Plan to Expand Partnership Significantly Beyond This Initial Order

BEIJING, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), an agriculture technology company, announced today that the company has received an order for its hybrid corn worth RMB240 million, or roughly $35 million, from Muyuan Foods.

Muyuan Foods is a publicly traded company on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with a $50 billion market capitalization, it is China's largest hog farming company. Muyuan purchases over 50 million metric tons of corn feedstock annually. The initial order is part of a 1 million metric ton purchase agreement signed for next 5 years.

The companies have agreed in principle to collaborate to contract grow Origin's Nutritionally Enhanced Corn (NEC) beginning in the 2023 growing season. At present, Muyuan is contract growing about 3 million mu, or roughly 494,000 acres of farmland to plant hybrid corn and other feed crops in China.

"Origin's NEC corn is revolutionary, as it takes less resources to feed livestock, thus reducing the carbon footprint," said Fazhan Liu, General Manager of Muyuan Grain Trade. "Additionally, partnering with Origin to transition a significant portion of our corn feedstock to NEC will help us to keep our costs under control and thus allow us to continue selling top quality pork products at affordable prices."

"I have long admired Muyuan Foods as one of the great Chinese companies, so I am particularly proud to begin this journey with them," said Dr. Gengchen Han, Origin Agritech's Chairman. "I am confident that the companies will have a long and prosperous business relationship together."

About Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd.

Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the breeding and distribution of pigs. The Company's main products consist of piglets, boars and commodity pigs. The Company operates its business mainly through feedstuff processing, hog breeding, boar breeding and commodity pig feeding. The Company operates its business in the domestic market. The company trades on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the ticker 002714.SZ.

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at: www.originagritech.com . The company also maintains a twitter account for updating investors on company and industry developments, which is @origin_agritech.

