Hepsiburada Becomes a Signatory to the UN's Women's Empowerment Principles

ISTANBUL, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as "Hepsiburada" or the "Company"), today announced that it has become a signatory to The United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles.





The Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) offer guidance to business on how to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. Established by the UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are informed by international labor and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, gender equality and women's empowerment.

By becoming a signatory to the WEPs, Hepsiburada commits to improving gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

Murat Emirdağ, CEO of Hepsiburada, commented: "At Hepsiburada, we see sustainability and social responsibility as core pillars of our business culture, and we are committed to making a positive impact on our society. We believe gender equality and women's empowerment is essential for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world. Founded by a female entrepreneur and supporting women in all aspects of the e-commerce world, we are proud to lead the way in such a vital arena."

In 2017, Hepsiburada launched the Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs Program, which offers female-owned businesses a range of benefits, from technical and marketing support to specialized ecommerce training and access to a special customer service hotline. Since then, over 32,000 female entrepreneurs have established their businesses on Hepsiburada.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of March 2022, we had seamlessly connected 44.2 million members and 82.9 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached over 32 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.



