Renowned Geneticist to Chair Poseida Therapeutics Gene Therapy Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the appointment of geneticist George M. Church, Ph.D., who will serve as Chair of Poseida's newly formed Gene Therapy Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Together with the Company's Immuno-Oncology SAB, which is led by Chair Carl June, M.D., the Gene Therapy SAB will provide advice and counsel on the research and development efforts that drive the Company's innovative gene therapies.

"We are honored to have Dr. Church, a pioneer in the fields of genome engineering, systems biology and synthetic biology, join Poseida's Scientific Advisory Board. As we continue to develop the next wave of cutting-edge gene therapies, we will benefit from advisors with expertise that serves specific aspects of our portfolio," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Poseida Therapeutics. "Dr. Church's depth of knowledge and experience, both in academia and industry, will make him a tremendous asset as Chair of our newly created Gene Therapy Scientific Advisory Board and we look forward to working with him as we build out this group of advisors."

"The rapidly evolving science of gene editing offers tremendous opportunities to address a wide range of diseases using non-viral gene editing approaches," said Dr. Church. "There's never been more exciting time to explore the many possibilities of gene editing for solving some of the most pressing medical and scientific challenges of our time."

Poseida is currently developing a number of gene therapies addressing rare and life-threatening diseases such as ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and Hemophilia A, two genetic diseases usually diagnosed early in life. These therapies utilize the Company's proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies, including its Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, in combination with nanoparticle technology, for highly efficient integration that may result in potential single treatment cures.

"As we develop in vivo gene therapies for rare diseases in patient populations with high unmet medical need, I am thrilled to have Dr. Church lead our Gene Therapy SAB," said Brent Warner, President, Gene Therapy at Poseida. "We welcome his guidance and expertise as we accelerate our non-viral gene therapy programs for patients in need."

About George M. Church, Ph.D.

George Church is a pioneer in the fields of genetics and synthetic biology. He is the director of PersonalGenomes.org, which provides open-access information on human Genomic, Environmental & Trait data (GET). His 1984 Ph.D. included the first methods for direct genome sequencing, molecular multiplexing and barcoding. These led to the first genome sequence (pathogen, Helicobacter pylori) in 1994. His innovations have contributed to nearly all "next generation" DNA sequencing methods and companies. In addition, his lab's work on chip-DNA-synthesis, gene editing and stem cell engineering resulted in founding additional application-based companies spanning fields of medical diagnostics and synthetic biology and therapeutics. He has also pioneered new privacy, biosafety, ethical, legal, and social issues (ELSI), environmental and biosecurity policies. He is director of an Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) BRAIN Project and National Institutes of Health (NIH) Center for Excellence in Genomic Science. His honors include election to the National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering and receiving the Franklin Bower Laureate for Achievement in Science. He has coauthored 590 papers, 155 patent publications and a book (Regenesis).

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates, Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates, and anticipated timelines and milestones with respect to Poseida's development programs and manufacturing activities. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statement contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

