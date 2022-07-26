Popadelics™ Crunchy Mushroom Chips Headlines Electric Zoo Music Festival

Popadelics to be an official partner of renowned EDM music festival Electric Zoo in NYC

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips announced today that it is set to be an official partner of Electric Zoo 3.0, the 13th edition of the renowned EDM music festival taking place September 2-4, 2022 on Randall's Island in New York, NY. Popadelics will be hosting an exclusive onsite experience for festival attendees, including sampling and vending of all three of its bold, mouth-watering flavors – Trippin' Truffle Parm, Twisted Thai Chili, and Rad Rosemary and Salt, as well as branded swag giveaways.

Introducing Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips: shiitake mushrooms reimagined for the modern superfood snacker. (PRNewswire)

Popadelics to be an official partner of renowned EDM music festival Electric Zoo in NYC

Electric Zoo is one of the country's most renowned EDM music festivals, hosting over 100,000 attendees over its three days. This year, Electric Zoo 3.0 will feature star-studded headliners including Porter Robinson, Diplo, Armin van Buuren, and Martin Garrix.

Popadelics has also launched its Popadelics x Electric Zoo Sweepstakes, with the top prize consisting of two, three-day general admission tickets to Electric Zoo 3.0. The Sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia aged 18 or older at the time of entry. The Sweepstakes will end at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on August 25, 2022, with the winner drawn and contacted on or around August 26, 2022. For more information on the sweepstakes and how to enter, visit popadelics.com/pages/ezoo2022.

To produce its signature crunch, Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips leverage a unique cooking method called vacuum frying, which allows foods to cook at much lower temperatures while absorbing less oil and retaining more of their color, nutrients, texture, and flavor. Popadelics are also vegan, non-GMO, and a good source of protein and fiber.

Popadelics made its trade debut at the Specialty Food Association Summer Fancy Food Show in June 2022, and was named one of the show's trendsetters by the SFA Trendsetter Panel. Popadelics was also a finalist in this year's NOSH Pitch Slam competition.

"Popadelics aren't just a snack - they're an experience, making our snacks a natural fit at live events such as Electric Zoo," said Marilyn Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fun-Gal Snacks, the parent company of Popadelics. "We couldn't be more excited that our music festival debut will be in our brand's hometown of New York City, and it will be the first of many more live events to come."

About Fun-Gal Snacks™

Fun-Gal Snacks is based in New York City and was founded on a mission to create innovative snacks that harness the benefits of mushrooms and other underloved veggies - all while supporting social causes. Popadelics, Fun-Gal Snacks' flagship brand, are shiitake mushrooms reimagined for the modern superfood snacker and is a mushroom-centric brand for the health-conscious individual who loves delicious, better-for-you snack food options. Their unique, vacuum frying cooking process paired with creative flavor combinations results in an unmatched experience that is incredibly tasty with a satisfying crunch – all while championing the added benefits found in shiitake mushrooms. Fun-Gal Snacks is AAPI and female founded and owned. For more information, visit popadelics.com.

About Electric Zoo

Established in 2009, the internationally renowned Electric Zoo Festival is one of New York City's largest music festivals and features the top names in electronic music, bringing a wide variety of acts from around the world and across the spectrum of electronic music's various sub-genres. International editions of Electric Zoo have taken place in Mexico City, Tokyo, Shanghai and São Paulo.

Media Contact:

Email: press@popadelics.com

Facebook: Popadelics

LinkedIn: Popadelics

Instagram: @popadelics

TikTok: @popadelics

Media Kit

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fun-Gal Snacks LLC