HOME BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

LAFAYETTE, La., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $8.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $4.1 million from $4.4 million, or $0.53 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2022. The second and first quarters of 2022 include merger expenses, net of taxes totaling $1.3 million and $284,000, respectively, related to the acquisition of Friendswood Capital Corporation ("Friendswood"), the former holding company of Texan Bank, N. A. ("Texan Bank") of Houston, Texas, which was consummated on March 26, 2022. Income pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-PPP income totaled $10.8 million, up $2.6 million, or 32%, from the prior quarter.

"We are pleased to report strong earnings and loan growth throughout our footprint including growth from our most recent acquisition of Friendswood," President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "The data conversion of Texan Bank's systems was successfully completed the last week of June. We are tremendously thankful to the employees who have done an outstanding job bringing together Home Bank and Texan Bank."

"Total loans increased on a reported basis from the previous quarter 3%. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $77.4 million, or 14% on an annualized basis of which approximately 19% was attributable to the Houston market. We are excited to see the growth opportunities in Houston and all of our markets."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Data conversion of Texan Bank's systems completed on schedule during the last week of June.





On June 30, 2022 , the Company issued $55.0 million of its 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 to certain qualified institutional buyers and institutional accredited investors.





Net interest income totaled $29.2 million , up $5.7 million , or 24% from the prior quarter. Excluding PPP income, net interest income totaled $28.8 million , up $6.1 million , or 27% from the prior quarter.





The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 37 basis points from 3.39% for the first quarter of 2022 to 3.76%. Excluding PPP, NIM increased 42 basis points during the second quarter of 2022 to 3.73%.





The Company recorded a $591,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to loan growth, which was partially offset by continued improvement in industry economic conditions, compared to a $3.2 million provision to the allowance for loan losses in the prior quarter primarily due to the acquisition of Texan Bank.





Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $370,000 in the second quarter, down $351,000 from the prior quarter.





Loans totaled $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022 , up $66.7 million , or 3%, from March 31, 2022 . Excluding PPP loans, total organic loans were up $77.4 million , or 14% annualized, from March 31, 2022 .





PPP loans totaled $12.1 million at June 30, 2022 , down $10.7 million , or 47%, from March 31, 2022 .





The allowance for loan losses totaled $26.0 million , or 1.17% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 . Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.18%, at such date.





Investment securities totaled $482.1 million at June 30, 2022 , up $64.7 million or 16% from March 31, 2022 .





Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.30% and 13.74%, respectively, at June 30, 2022 , compared to 8.67% and 12.28%, respectively, at March 31, 2022 .

Loans

Loans totaled $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022, up $66.7 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2022. PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $10.7 million, or 47%, from March 31, 2022. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 369,410

$ 363,377

$ 6,033

2 % Home equity loans and lines

59,799

58,375

1,424

2 Commercial real estate

1,053,696

1,046,568

7,128

1 Construction and land

317,351

297,079

20,272

7 Multi-family residential

101,136

98,527

2,609

3 Total real estate loans

1,901,392

1,863,926

37,466

2 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

290,157

260,843

29,314

11 Consumer

33,106

33,200

(94)

— Total other loans

323,263

294,043

29,220

10 Total loans

$ 2,224,655

$ 2,157,969

$ 66,686

3 %

Commercial and industrial and construction and land loans were the primary drivers for the loan growth during the second quarter of 2022. Commercial and industrial loan growth for the current quarter was primarily in the Acadiana market with the addition of new lenders with primary focus on this loan type. At June 30, 2022, the growth in construction and land was primarily within our Houston, New Orleans, Northshore and Acadiana markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $18.8 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, down $3.6 million, or 16%, from $22.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $439,000, compared to net recoveries of $149,000 during the first quarter of 2022. The increase in charge-offs during the current quarter was primarily due to loans acquired in the Texan Bank acquisition totaling $474,000, which was offset with recoveries.

The Company provisioned $591,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company provisioned a total of $3.2 million to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to the acquisition of Texan Bank's loan portfolio. At June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $26.0 million, or 1.17% of total loans, compared to $26.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the ratios of the allowance for loan losses to total loans were 1.18% and 1.25% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, the duration of the health crisis, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.9 billion at June 30, 2022, down $20.8 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2022. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 938,531

$ 913,137

$ 25,394

3 % Savings

316,974

315,356

1,618

1 Money market

483,951

484,847

(896)

— NOW

791,692

806,501

(14,809)

(2) Certificates of deposit

389,228

421,338

(32,110)

(8) Total deposits

$ 2,920,376

$ 2,941,179

$ (20,803)

(1) %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased two basis points from 0.20% for the first quarter of 2022 to 0.22% for the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $297.0 million.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 37 basis points from 3.39% for the first quarter of 2022 to 3.76% for the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $370,000 during the second quarter of 2022, down $351,000, or 49%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The average loan yield was 4.94% for the second quarter of 2022, up 6 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, income from PPP loans increased the average loan yield by 3 basis points and increased the NIM by 3 basis points. During the first quarter of 2022, PPP loans positively impacted the average loan yield by 9 basis points and the NIM by 8 basis points.

Average PPP loans were $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $15.9 million, or 51%, from the first quarter of 2022. Unrecognized PPP lender fees totaled $210,000 at June 30, 2022.

Average other interest-earning assets were $422.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $139.0 million, or 25%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to a reallocation of certain other assets to partially fund the increase in investment securities.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $879,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $422,000, or 92% from the first quarter of 2022.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





Quarter Ended



6/30/2022

3/31/2022 (dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,190,721

$ 27,304

4.94 %

$ 1,862,616

$ 22,671

4.88 % Investment securities (TE)

475,853

2,338

1.99

359,736

1,618

1.82 Other interest-earning assets

422,265

863

0.82

561,262

277

0.20 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,088,839

$ 30,505

3.93 %

$ 2,783,614

$ 24,566

3.54 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,584,118

$ 673

0.17 %

$ 1,461,966

$ 530

0.15 % Certificates of deposit

406,367

430

0.42

317,866

363

0.46 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,990,485

1,103

0.22

1,779,832

893

0.20 Other borrowings

6,580

54

3.26

5,539

53

3.89 FHLB advances

25,426

107

1.69

25,795

109

1.70 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,022,491

$ 1,264

0.25 %

$ 1,811,166

$ 1,055

0.24 % Net interest spread (TE)









3.68 %









3.30 % Net interest margin (TE)









3.76 %









3.39 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $3.7 million, up $300,000, or 9%, from the first quarter of 2022. Bank card fees were up $182,000, or 13% from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to increased transaction activity by our cardholders. In addition, service fees and charges were up $92,000, or 8% from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to deposit account service charges and overdraft fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $21.8 million, up $3.5 million, or 19%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase related primarily to the growth of the Company's employee base, higher occupancy, data processing and communication and marketing and advertising costs due to the Friendswood acquisition. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022 include $1.6 million and $328,000, respectively, of merger expenses related to the acquisition of Friendswood.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.23 per share payable on August 19, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2022.

The Company repurchased 125,499 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2022 at an average price per share of $40.09. An additional 274,054 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2021 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $39.44 and $28.86, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets, PPP loans and certain acquisition related metrics. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021 Reported net income

$ 8,461

$ 4,401

$ 11,396 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

359

199

232 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 8,820

$ 4,600

$ 11,628













Reported loan income

$ 27,304

$ 22,671

$ 24,500 Less: PPP loan income

402

800

2,372 Loan income excluding PPP loan income

$ 26,902

$ 21,871

$ 22,128













Provision (reversal) for loan losses

$ 591

$ 3,215

$ (3,425) Less: CECL impact for acquisition

—

3,802

— Provision (reversal) for organic loans

$ 591

$ (587)

$ (3,425)













Loan yield

4.94 %

4.88 %

4.95 % (Positive) negative impact of PPP loans

(0.03)

(0.09)

0.11 Loan yield excluding PPP loans

4.91 %

4.79 %

5.06 %













Net interest margin

3.76 %

3.39 %

3.75 % (Positive) negative impact of PPP loans

(0.03)

(0.08)

(0.04) Net interest margin excluding PPP loans

3.73 %

3.31 %

3.71 %













Total assets

$ 3,362,216

$ 3,332,228

$ 2,764,756 Less: Intangible assets

88,309

87,569

62,520 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,273,907

$ 3,244,659

$ 2,702,236













Total shareholders' equity

$ 329,124

$ 337,504

$ 337,812 Less: Intangible assets

88,309

87,569

62,520 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 240,815

$ 249,935

$ 275,292













Total loans

$ 2,224,655

$ 2,157,969

$ 1,918,488 Less: PPP loans

12,083

19,596

197,614 Less: PPP loans from Texan 1

—

3,163

— Total loans excluding PPP loans

$ 2,212,572

$ 2,135,210

$ 1,720,874 Less: Texan Bank loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans 1

—

315,744

— Organic loan portfolio

$ 2,212,572

$ 1,819,466

$ 1,720,874













Reported net income

$ 8,461

$ 4,401

$ 11,396 Add: Provision (reversal) for loan losses

591

3,215

(3,425) Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

—

302

375 Add: Income tax expense

2,110

1,041

2,865 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 11,162

$ 8,959

$ 11,211 Less: PPP income

402

800

2,372 Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre- PPP income

$ 10,760

$ 8,159

$ 8,839













Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.17 %

1.24 %

1.39 % Less: PPP loans

0.01

0.01

0.16 Non-GAAP allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.18 %

1.25 %

1.55 %













Return on average equity

10.20 %

5.08 %

13.68 % Add: Average intangible assets

4.23

1.39

3.50 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

14.43 %

6.47 %

17.18 %













Common equity ratio

9.79 %

10.13 %

12.22 % Less: Intangible assets

2.43

2.43

2.03 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

7.36 %

7.70 %

10.19 %













Book value per share

$ 39.44

$ 39.93

$ 38.92 Less: Intangible assets

10.58

10.36

7.20 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 28.86

$ 29.57

$ 31.72





1 Fair value at the acquisition date of March 26, 2022

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

% Change

6/30/2021 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 444,151

$ 548,019

(19) %

$ 393,203 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

349

349

—

349 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

480,007

415,260

16

285,185 Investment securities held to maturity

2,086

2,094

—

2,118 Mortgage loans held for sale

1,444

4,187

(66)

3,752 Loans, net of unearned income

2,224,655

2,157,969

3

1,918,488 Allowance for loan losses

(26,020)

(26,731)

(3)

(26,687) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,198,635

2,131,238

3

1,891,801 Office properties and equipment, net

43,979

43,929

—

44,232 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

40,788

40,575

1

40,781 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

88,309

87,569

1

62,520 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

62,468

59,008

6

40,815 Total Assets

$ 3,362,216

$ 3,332,228

1

$ 2,764,756

















Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,920,376

$ 2,941,179

(1) %

$ 2,370,764 Other Borrowings

60,539

5,539

993

5,539 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

25,307

25,671

(1)

27,502 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

26,870

22,335

20

23,139 Total Liabilities

3,033,092

2,994,724

1

2,426,944

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

84

85

(1) %

87 Additional paid-in capital

164,177

164,830

—

165,296 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(2,240)

(2,332)

4

(2,604) Retained earnings

191,114

188,386

1

171,644 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(24,011)

(13,465)

(78)

3,389 Total Shareholders' Equity

329,124

337,504

(2)

337,812 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,362,216

$ 3,332,228

1

$ 2,764,756

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

% Change

6/30/2021

% Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 27,304

$ 22,671

20 %

$ 24,500

11 % Investment securities

2,338

1,618

44

1,130

107 Other investments and deposits

863

277

212

133

549 Total interest income

30,505

24,566

24

25,763

18 Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,103

893

24 %

1,480

(25) % Other borrowings

54

53

2

53

2 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

107

109

(2)

120

(11) Total interest expense

1,264

1,055

20

1,653

(24) Net interest income

29,241

23,511

24

24,110

21 Provision (reversal) for loan losses

591

3,215

(82)

(3,425)

117 Net interest income after provision (reversal) for loan losses

28,650

20,296

41

27,535

4 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,257

1,165

8 %

1,146

10 % Bank card fees

1,636

1,454

13

1,591

3 Gain on sale of loans, net

264

299

(12)

559

(53) Income from bank-owned life insurance

213

214

—

221

(4) (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net

(6)

5

(220)

(457)

99 Other income

322

249

29

234

38 Total noninterest income

3,686

3,386

9

3,294

12 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

12,583

10,159

24 %

9,687

30 % Occupancy

2,354

1,803

31

1,733

36 Marketing and advertising

648

407

59

268

142 Data processing and communication

2,533

2,195

15

2,159

17 Professional fees

475

542

(12)

217

119 Forms, printing and supplies

253

146

73

163

55 Franchise and shares tax

391

391

—

359

9 Regulatory fees

698

446

57

306

128 Foreclosed assets, net

(10)

402

(102)

101

(110) Amortization of acquisition intangible

454

252

80

293

55 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

—

302

(100)

375

(100) Other expenses

1,386

1,195

16

907

53 Total noninterest expense

21,765

18,240

19

16,568

31 Income before income tax expense

10,571

5,442

94

14,261

(26) Income tax expense

2,110

1,041

103

2,865

(26) Net income

$ 8,461

$ 4,401

92

$ 11,396

(26)





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.04

$ 0.53

96 %

$ 1.35

(23) % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.03

$ 0.53

94 %

$ 1.34

(23) %





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

— %

$ 0.23

— %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

% Change

6/30/2021

% Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 30,505

$ 24,566

24 %

$ 25,763

18 % Total interest expense

1,264

1,055

20

1,653

(24) Net interest income

29,241

23,511

24

24,110

21 (Reversal) provision for loan losses

591

3,215

(82)

(3,425)

117 Total noninterest income

3,686

3,386

9

3,294

12 Total noninterest expense

21,765

18,240

19

16,568

31 Income tax expense

2,110

1,041

103

2,865

(26) Net income

$ 8,461

$ 4,401

92

$ 11,396

(26)





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,295,196

$ 2,977,559

11 %

$ 2,741,801

20 % Total interest-earning assets

3,088,839

2,783,614

11

2,554,785

21 Total loans

2,190,721

1,862,616

18

1,963,935

12 PPP loans

15,463

31,326

(51)

228,114

(93) Total interest-bearing deposits

1,990,485

1,779,832

12

1,656,732

20 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,022,491

1,811,166

12

1,689,970

20 Total deposits

2,906,568

2,576,378

13

2,355,315

23 Total shareholders' equity

332,640

351,337

(5)

334,092

—





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.04

$ 0.53

96 %

$ 1.35

(23) % Earnings per share - diluted

1.03

0.53

94

1.34

(23) Book value at period end

39.44

39.93

(1)

38.92

1 Tangible book value at period end

28.86

29.57

(2)

31.72

(9) Shares outstanding at period end

8,344,095

8,453,014

(1)

8,678,686

(4) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

8,129,340

8,270,209

(2) %

8,448,777

(4) % Diluted

8,185,595

8,336,561

(2)

8,499,103

(4)





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.03 %

0.60 %

72 %

1.67 %

(38) % Return on average equity

10.20

5.08

101

13.68

(25) Common equity ratio

9.79

10.13

(3)

12.22

(20) Efficiency ratio (2)

66.10

67.81

(3)

60.46

9 Average equity to average assets

10.09

11.80

(14)

12.19

(17) Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

9.30

8.67

7

9.89

(6) Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

13.74

12.28

12

16.07

(14) Net interest margin (4)

3.76

3.39

11

3.75

—





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

7.36 %

7.70 %

(4) %

10.19 %

(28) % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

14.43

6.47

123

17.18

(16)





(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.



(2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



(3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.



(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



(5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.



(6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)





6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021 (dollars in thousands)

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans(2)

$ 5,332

$ 13,165

$ 18,497

$ 5,515

$ 15,598

$ 21,113

$ 8,279

$ 5,693

$ 13,972 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

8

—

8

—

—

—

4

—

4 Total nonperforming loans

5,340

13,165

18,505

5,515

15,598

21,113

8,283

5,693

13,976 Foreclosed assets and ORE

—

277

277

536

729

1,265

724

389

1,113 Total nonperforming assets

5,340

13,442

18,782

6,051

16,327

22,378

9,007

6,082

15,089 Performing troubled debt restructurings

3,939

1,063

5,002

3,797

1,100

4,897

4,117

1,103

5,220 Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings

$ 9,279

$ 14,505

$ 23,784

$ 9,848

$ 17,427

$ 27,275

$ 13,124

$ 7,185

$ 20,309





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.56 %









0.67 %









0.55 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.55









0.63









0.51 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.83









0.98









0.73











































(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.



(2) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $5.3 million, $3.6 million and $4.1 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $2.8 million, $3.0 million and $3.5 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)





6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 2,158

$ —

$ 2,158

$ 2,056

$ —

$ 2,056

$ 2,397

$ —

$ 2,397 Home equity loans and lines

491

—

491

539

—

539

582

—

582 Commercial real estate

12,068

1,193

13,261

12,878

2,324

15,202

15,219

218

15,437 Construction and land

4,689

—

4,689

4,112

—

4,112

3,585

—

3,585 Multi-family residential

526

—

526

554

—

554

745

—

745 Commercial and industrial

3,654

591

4,245

3,200

440

3,640

2,790

478

3,268 Consumer

650

—

650

628

—

628

673

—

673 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 24,236

$ 1,784

$ 26,020

$ 23,967

$ 2,764

$ 26,731

$ 25,991

$ 696

$ 26,687





































Unfunded lending commitments(3)

2,117

—

2,117

2,117

—

2,117

1,800

—

1,800 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 26,353

$ 1,784

$ 28,137

$ 26,084

$ 2,764

$ 28,848

$ 27,791

$ 696

$ 28,487





































Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets









138.54 %









119.45 %









176.86 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans









140.61 %









126.61 %









190.95 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.17 %









1.24 %









1.39 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.26 %









1.34 %









1.48 %





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 844









$ 316









$ 1,559 Year-to-date loan recoveries









554









465









411 Year-to-date net loan (charge-offs) recoveries









$ 290









$ (149)









$ 1,148 Annualized YTD net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans









0.03 %









(0.03) %









0.12 %





(3) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

