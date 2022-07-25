Leeds Equity Partners Announces Sale of Amplifire to Polaris Partners

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity"), the New York-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the Knowledge Industries, announced the sale of its portfolio company Knowledge Factor, Inc. ("Amplifire," or the "Company"), a leading SaaS provider of cognitive science-based assessment, training, and data analytics, to Polaris Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Amplifire's solution offers high stakes workforce training via its adaptive learning software platform that enables individuals to learn faster, retain knowledge longer, and perform better. The Amplifire platform uses advances in cognitive and learning science to assess learner knowledge, create a personalized learning pathway, identify and remediate confidently held misinformation, and drive successful outcomes.

The Company has facilitated more than 3 billion learner interactions since its founding, thereby addressing confidently held misinformation to prevent errors, reduce inefficiencies, and avoid misjudgments. The Company serves a marquee roster of customers across healthcare, higher education, and corporate end-markets.

"We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to partner with the Amplifire team. Weare proud of the growth and the high-impact, effective learning outcomes they have helped to drive across numerous organizations over the course of our partnership," said Jacques Galante, Partner at Leeds Equity Partners. "We wish the team continued success as they build on their strong business foundation during Amplifire's next chapter of growth."

Amplifire is a global learning company dedicated to training professionals using the latest in cognitive science. The Amplifire eLearning platform helps customers make learning stick, eliminate mistakes, and change behavior that results in enhanced performance and prosperity. Healthcare, education, and Fortune 500 companies use Amplifire's patented learning algorithms, knowledge analytics, and diagnostic capabilities to drive improved outcomes that lead to an exceptional return on their investment in knowledge. Amplifire, founded in 2000, is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Leeds Equity Partners is a private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has managed over $4.5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

