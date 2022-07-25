Housing Affordability Trust Awards Nearly $4 Million to Alabama Housing Organizations

Grants will help organizations provide housing for local communities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Affordability Trust (HAT) today, on June 25, 2022, announced the 22 recipients of its 2022 grants. The HAT Board of Trustees was inspired by the submissions from organizations working to improve housing and quality of life in Birmingham. This year's grants total $3.9 million.
The 2022 recipients are:
AIDS Alabama
Jefferson County Housing Authority
Bessemer Redevelopment Corporation
Mercy Deliverance Ministries
Changed Lives Christian Center
Miles College Community Development Corp
Collat Jewish Family Services
Neighborhood Housing Services
East Lake Initiative
Oasis Counseling
Firehouse Shelter
Ronald McDonald House
Freedom Rain
The Wellhouse
The Foundry Ministries
Titusville Development Corporation
Girls Inc
United Way
Habitat for Humanity
Western Horizons
Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama
Will Bright Foundation
Amid skyrocketing inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy has impacted countless individuals throughout the state of Alabama and the organizations supporting at-risk communities in and around Birmingham. With housing being one of the most significant expenses for Americans, HAT has distributed annual grants since 2017 to more than 60 local organizations, totaling nearly $23 million for housing-related projects and groups.
One example, AIDS Alabama, continuously supports programs like The Way Station – Birmingham's first shelter for homeless youth. The HAT grants not only keep programs such as this operational but will ultimately assist in building new housing for at-risk homeless people between 18 and 24.
ABOUT THE HOUSING AFFORDABILITY TRUST (HAT): Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Housing Affordability Trust was established by the Jefferson County Housing Authority and Navigate Affordable Housing Partners. Board members are Chairman Sam Parker, Vice-Chairman Hugo Isom, Michael Davis, and Perry Shuttlesworth. For more information, visit housingaffordabilitytrust.com.
