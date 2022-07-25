Dubber Launches on NUWAVE's iPILOT Platform for Global Integration with Microsoft Teams

NUWAVE to deploy Dubber as a standard optional feature on the NUWAVE iPILOT Platform for Microsoft Teams Calling

Provides easy Dubber provisioning for selectable and valuable functionality available for all NUWAVE partners and customers

MELBOURNE, Australia, LONDON and DALLAS, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber) announced that it has signed a Foundation Partner agreement with Nuwave Communications, Inc. (NUWAVE) . NUWAVE, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the fastest growing providers of Microsoft voice services in North America and a key player in the Microsoft Operator Connect calling program.

(PRNewsfoto/Dubber) (PRNewswire)

Dubber Unified Conversational Recording (UCR) and voice data services are now integrated into iPILOTTM and available to all NUWAVE clients from August 1.

Microsoft Teams has more than 270 million monthly active users, making it the world's fastest growing and most popular business communication suite. NUWAVE is a global communications and cloud platform as a service provider with a focus on simplification, automation, and innovation. They continue to provide many industry-first solutions which facilitate customer cloud communication adoption.

Steve McGovern, Dubber CEO: "NUWAVE is an outstanding partner that has 'cracked the code' with Microsoft Teams Voice services. They attack and remove complexity at every level, making it simple and easy for service providers and enterprises through iPILOT to quickly get the most out of their Microsoft Teams environments. They are an ideal partner for Dubber as we both work to enhance customer value and revenue for service providers in their Teams deployments."

"We are seeing continued momentum for our Foundation Partner model in which Dubber's unified conversational recording platform is embedded as standard, providing immediate and accretive revenue to both ourselves and our partners."

Mark Bunnell, NUWAVE COO: "We are excited to be partnering with Dubber. Dubber's unique scalability fits perfectly with our view of what cloud voice users, enterprises and service providers are demanding. By integrating Dubber into iPILOT, we're able to build on our iPILOT platform and provide service providers with extremely valuable, margin enhancing services that in return will help their customers extract even more value from their voice and video calls."

As a Foundation Partner, NUWAVE will provide partners and customers with the option to instantly provision access via iPILOT to Dubber's industry-leading conversational recording capabilities as an entry level solution at no cost to NUWAVE customers and partners.

NUWAVE and its partners can then choose to work with Dubber to introduce customers to richer and more comprehensive conversational recording and AI solutions to address a broad range of business needs by unlocking valuable information and insights from conversations across their voice and video calls.

Dubber supports differentiation and revenue opportunities for service providers that continue to scale their voice services to enterprise, SME and government customers on Microsoft Teams. Dubber's Unified Recording and Conversational Data and AI services enable compliance, training, customer service, dispute resolution and remote workforce enablement without the requirement for hardware or capital expenditure.

As a unique platform provider and carrier in Microsoft's Operator Connect Accelerator Program, NUWAVE has developed a powerful provisioning and "lifecycle" management cloud based platform for Microsoft voice users called iPILOT . The iPILOT platform allows carriers, cloud service providers and enterprise organizations to quickly and easily deploy Microsoft Teams Voice services including rapid migration, provisioning, capacity management, support, integration and analytics. It automates for both Direct Routing and Operator Connect capabilities while also providing support for carrier hosted SBCs (session border controllers), on-premises SIP trunks, and "bring your own Network" for carriers and operators.

About NUWAVE:

NUWAVE is a global communications and cloud platform as a service provider with a focus on simplification and innovation which continues to provide many industry-first solutions which facilitate customer cloud communication adoption. NUWAVE's iPILOT platform enables automation, provisioning, and analytics for cloud communications, and helps to improve upon the UC voice management experience. NUWAVE's iPILOT™ and SYNTHESIS™ platforms together can provide Carriers, CSPs or SIs with a turnkey, globally scalable solution to offer an industry leading Cloud Phone BYOC program for their partners and customers. To learn more about iPILOT™, SYNTHESIS™ and NUWAVE, please visit www.NUWAVE.com or www.iPilot.io.

About Dubber:

Dubber enables service providers to unlock the potential of the network - turning every conversation into an exponential source of value for differentiated innovation, retention, and revenue. Listed on the ASX, Dubber is the clear market leader in conversational intelligence and unified conversational recording - embedded at the heart of over 170 service provider networks and services and used daily by over 500,000 subscribers worldwide.

Investors: Simon Hinsley simon.hinsley@dubber.net +61 (0) 401 809 653 Media & Investors Tanya Thomas tanya.thomas@dubber.net +61 (0) 474 470 405 USA Media Lauren McNamara lauren@guyergroup.com +1 914.610.0221 EMEA Media Annabel Clementson annabel@wearetfd.com +44 7951 786435

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dubber