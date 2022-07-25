Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Alexandria

Interactive retail store in prime location will provide immersive experience for residents and serve as the company's 6th Xfinity Store in Northern Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced the opening of a new Xfinity store located in the Shoppes of Foxchase at 4609 Duke Street Suite #19B in Alexandria, Virginia. The 3,200-square-foot storefront features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services – from smart home security solutions to Xfinity Mobile and Supersonic WiFi, which is capable of delivering speeds faster than 1 Gbps, as well as Comcast Business services.

Visitors to the store can engage with a dedicated team of highly trained and knowledgeable sales consultants to learn more about their current services or devices, see firsthand how Xfinity apps make it easy for them to manage their account, sign up for all Xfinity services, address any service needs and return or acquire equipment.

"We love being a part of the Alexandria community, and we're thrilled to be expanding our retail presence in Northern Virginia to deliver an excellent customer experience for residents," said Jackie MayBeck, Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast's Beltway Region. "Our new store in the Shoppes of Foxchase provides a convenient location for residents to meet our team of experts and experience a full range of tech products and services providing the best in Internet, entertainment, voice, mobile, business and home security."

Residents visiting Xfinity stores can also speak with sales consultants about the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income residents with $30 per month towards their Internet or mobile bills – including all Xfinity Internet plans, Xfinity Mobile and Internet Essentials.

This latest addition is part of a network of 17 Xfinity stores throughout the state of Virginia – including six in Northern Virginia. Beyond Alexandria, additional Xfinity stores in Northern Virginia are located at:

1515 N Courthouse Road, Arlington, VA 22201

10453 Exchange Street, Ashburn, VA 20147

1460 Central Park Blvd Suite #104, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

2254 B Hunters Woods Plaza, Reston, VA 20191

15101 Potomac Town Pl Suite #115, Woodbridge, VA 22191

The new Alexandria Xfinity store is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

