CEO of Integrity awarded for his outstanding efforts to build and support a diverse workforce by Comparably, a widely respected company reputation platform

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced Co-Founder and CEO Bryan W. Adams has won a 2022 "Best CEO for Diversity" award from Comparably , a well-respected organization that recognizes top-ranked CEOs and companies. Integrity joins the ranks of other noteworthy award winners in the large employer category, which has included Adobe, Microsoft, ADP, IBM, Uber and Hubspot, among others.

Bryan W. Adams Named a “Best CEO for Diversity” in Comparably’s Top 100 Awards (PRNewswire)

Derived from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, the list of "Best CEOs for Diversity" is unique from other awards because it is based on anonymous feedback from Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees.

"I am honored to receive this award because it reinforces and validates our ongoing efforts to build a culture that puts people first in everything we do," said Bryan W. Adams. "We work with incredible people who understand that diverse voices lead to better decision making and greater innovation. Integrity is an organization that proactively seeks and creates opportunities to celebrate and activate our core values of Integrity, Respect, Family, Service and Partnership. We are constantly working to make Integrity one of the best places in the country for talented people to build exceptional careers."

Integrity offers every eligible employee an ownership stake in the company from day one through their innovative and generous Integrity Employee Ownership Plan. The company also provides many employee-culture focused events throughout the year, including Women's Month, Diwali and Juneteenth celebrations, among others.

"At Integrity, we pride ourselves on building a culture that acknowledges the broad diversity of our employees — it's part of our winning strategy," shared Rachelle McReynolds, Chief HR Officer and VP of People & Culture. "It wouldn't be possible without Bryan's enthusiastic support and personal championship of these efforts. As a leader, he is passionate about creating an environment that includes the unique perspectives and potential of all Integrity team members, and he consistently demonstrates this commitment not only in word, but in action."

"Bryan is incredibly well deserving of this award — I am continuously impressed by the lengths he will go to build a strong employee culture," stated Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity's Board of Directors. "His knowledge of the industry and how his employees fit into its larger picture have shaped his vision. By putting his team and his people first, Bryan has created a culture that supports and invigorates Integrity's mission to serve the life, wealth and health needs of more Americans. His efforts are paving the way for other companies in this field to establish best practices that will surely become the industry standard."

For more information about Integrity's workplace culture, visit www.integritymarketing.com/Culture .

About Integrity Marketing Group



Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with more than 450,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place more than $12 billion in new sales and oversee more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC