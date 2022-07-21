TACVUE'S SEBASTIAN LUEDERS OUTLINES HOW NON-FUNGIBLE TOKENS WILL REVOLUTIONIZE BRAND DEVELOPMENT AND ONLINE COMMUNITIES

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spring of 2021, Sebastian Lueders, founder of TacVue and crypto investor, was a third-year college student with an ambitious goal to onboard the next billion people into the world of web3. In August, the 22-year old founder will be launching the world's first GameFi Media Platform with the help of his two co-founders, Robert Goldsborough and Bradley Myrick.

TacVue co-founder and CIO Sebastian Lueders is building digital media on blockchain. (PRNewswire)

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) took the world by storm last year, but Lueders still believes that creators, brands and their fans are undervaluing the technology.

"I think the biggest problems with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) right now are the lack of quality in most projects and the steep cost of both transactions and high-quality projects" Lueders says. "The creators and brands that fail to incorporate NFTs into their customer lifecycle are missing out on the ability to not only increase their brand equity value, but also to provide their followers with a more interactive customer experience by working with them towards a mutually beneficial goal. The staggering amount of misinformation in this space has made it difficult for its intended beneficiaries to take advantage of the underlying technology."

Lueders believes that brands and creators could leverage NFTs to increase awareness and value for their fans that support their goals, initiatives and core values. He sees a world where brands could offer their fans a chance to govern their content creation, media distribution and brand monetization by collecting their content in return for a say over how proceeds are spent, all without the advertisements and spam we experience regularly on traditional social media platforms.

"NFTs have been used incorrectly, in my opinion. We have proven their efficacy as a method for brands to monetize both established and emerging brands, but we have failed to show retail consumers the potential for NFTs to establish brands that push social narratives forward" says the 22 year-old founder. "I think we're about to see a fundamental shift in online consumer behavior that paves the way for creators and brands to finally shift their focus to quality over quantity."

The introduction of the web2 allowed for users to collaborate with peers across the world and exchange information across large distances. Web3 may usher in a new era of businesses that provide infrastructure for large brands to be formed and developed by remote users that could operate a brand without ever meeting in person.

Lueders first attempt at community-owned brands will launch as a media platform on July 28th.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child and the same can be said for the web3 industry. The goal is, and always has been, to provide media consumers with a more exciting experience and give users a chance to monetize their support and have a voice in how proceeds are spent for their favorite creators and brands." says Lueders. "This is the start of a whole new world and I hope that TacVue can provide our customers a front-row seat to the future of brand development."

For more information on Tacvue visit www.tacvue.io or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , or Twitter .

About TacVue

Founded in 2021, TacVue is a Chicago-based technology company that focuses on helping brands and creators across a number of industries, including digital media, gaming, communications and blockchain, among others. As a full-service firm, TacVue partners with its clients on consumer engagements and produces tools and applications for brands, creators and online communities.

TacVue Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TacVue