SuperCom Secures New Electronic Monitoring Contract in South California

OAKLAND, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has secured a new contract to deploy its Pure Security suite of electronic monitoring with a new customer in South California.

This customer is a long-standing provider of products and services to the Criminal Justice market with primary operations in the southern part of California. SuperCom's proprietary electronic monitoring products and robust business model working directly with government agencies as well as electronic monitoring service providers were both instrumental in securing the contract. The contract is structured as a per unit per day lease model, with billing at the end of each month, for the use of the PureSecurity suite.

"As a developer of public safety solutions, the stakes are high and we must be selective in who we work with. We are constantly impressed by the high caliber of partnerships with local providers we are able to form. These quality partnerships are a testament to the value our products bring to the market," commented Ordan Trabelsi, CEO and President of SuperCom.

"We were able to secure this contract after our proprietary products were evaluated and compared to other competing products by a long-standing provider in the industry. SuperCom continues to win new business in a competitive and demanding market with legacy incumbent vendors, and each win continues to demonstrate industry acceptance and faith in our unique technology and innovative solutions. We expect to see more wins over our competition going forward," concluded Ordan Trabelsi.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform with a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

