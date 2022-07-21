Black Rock Coffee Bar is Set to Open a New Store in Fulshear, Texas

The Fulshear location is Black Rock's sixth store opening in Texas in seven months

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar continues to build momentum in Texas with the opening of a new store in the west Houston suburb of Fulshear. Set to open its doors on Friday, July 29th, this new location is the second store to open in the area and becomes the seventh Black Rock store to open in the Houston region. This announcement comes just one month after the boutique coffee chain launched a store in Pearland, just 45 minutes away.

Located at 5770 FM 1463 in the Crosscreek Commons community of Fulshear, Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day on July 29th at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

"The Fulshear area is a thriving community and has become one of the best places to live in Texas," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "To launch six stores in Texas in seven months is proof positive that the great Lone Star State is a significant growth opportunity for us. We are grateful to be able to serve this community by delivering great coffee, engaging with our customers and building long-lasting relationships."

In addition to grand opening specials, Black Rock will be celebrating Fuel Week August 5th through August 11th. Since launching their own line of premium energy drinks, Fuel has been a fan favorite. Guests will be able to try a variety of featured popular Fuel flavors August 5th through the 11th for only $2. For more information on Fuel week, be sure to follow Black Rock Coffee Bar on Instagram or Facebook.

Founded in Oregon, Black Rock Coffee Bar is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks - all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that elevate the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience with exceptional customer service.

With more than 100 stores across seven states, the approximately 2,000 square-foot Fulshear location incorporates Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude and grace.

