Truckstop.com Shortlisted for Three 2022 SaaS Awards

BOISE, Idaho, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards program for Rate Insights, the only spot market rate tool using machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide highly accurate, same-day rate estimates at the load level in the categories for Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product, Best SaaS Product for Shipping, Inventory or Vehicle Logistics, and Best SaaS for Productivity.

Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "Innovative technologies have always driven industry forward, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across manifold verticals."

"SaaS technologies are now part of successful business DNA. Continuing to evolve, this year we've seen a raft of truly remarkable software solutions, making it extremely difficult for our team to eliminate candidates at the shortlist stage."

"Truckstop.com is committed to providing innovative technology solutions for the freight transportation industry. This includes the newly released Rate Insights designed to help carriers, brokers and shippers access daily market rates specific to load attributes, including equipment type, location and dates," said Pete Lunenfeld, chief product officer, Truckstop.com. "We are honored to be recognized for our dedication in providing solutions that help our customers run their business effectively and efficiently."

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on August 23, 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on September 13, 2022.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

For more information on Rate Insights, visit: https://truckstop.com/product/rate-insights.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

